OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

With the NBA All-Star break approaching, Thursday’s five-game slate marks the final action before the pause, highlighted by an 8:30 p.m. OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves showdown at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Thunder enter the matchup riding a seven-game winning streak, with each victory coming by double digits. Their latest triumph was a gritty 115-101 comeback win over the Miami Heat, erasing a 21-point deficit to secure their 44th victory of the season.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a tough 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Minnesota struggled offensively, shooting just 37.9% as a team. Anthony Edwards led the way with 28 points but endured a rough shooting night, going 10-for-33 from the field and 4-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected lineups and injury updates ahead of Friday’s OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury reports

The OKC Thunder have Ousmane Dieng (calf) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) listed as day-to-day, while Nikola Topic remains out for the season with an ACL injury. Ajay Mitchell (toe) is also sidelined.

Alex Caruso sustained a hip injury in the previous game against the Heat and is likely to be out. However, Chet Holmgren, who rested against Miami, is expected to return to the lineup tonight.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley (finger) is day-to-day, while Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Julius Randle (groin) are out.

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Thunder to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lugentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Below is the Thunder's depth chart.

POS Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Aaron Wiggins Adam Flagler SG Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe SF Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams PF Chet Holmgren Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Timberwolves to start Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert. Below is the Timberwolves’ depth chart.

POS Starter 2nd 3rd PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton SG Anthony Edwards Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Joe Ingles Josh Minott PF Naz Reid Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be nationally televised on TNT, truTV and Max.

Radio broadcasts will be available on KFAN FM, the Wolves App and iHeart Radio for Timberwolves fans, while WWLS 98.1 FM OKC will carry the broadcast for Thunder fans.

Fans can also stream the game live with a subscription to NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

