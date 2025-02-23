OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the OKC Thunder on Sunday at the Target Center for the first of the back-to-back games set to take place between the two teams.

Driven by a resilient and stingy defense, the Thunder have been outstanding this season. They sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 45-10 record and hold a commanding 8.5-game lead over the second-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (31-26) remains just below the automatic playoff spots and will hope to pull off an upset and cover some ground on the sixth-place LA Clippers.

Saturday's clash promises to provide plenty of entertainment, with some of the game's biggest talents set to take the court. MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in points per game (32.2) and has caused problems for opposing defenses throughout the season. The Timberwolves will turn to their young superstar, Anthony Edwards, to steer their offense.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

OKC Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels at Target Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The OKC Thunder's talented group has set the pace in the Western Conference. Mark Daigneault's team has plenty of depth, and the coach has rotated his lineup quite a bit throughout the season. So far, 12 different players have received starts at some point in the campaign for Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the lineup with 54 starts, followed by Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort, who have 52 and 51, respectively.

The Thunder will be without guards Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic, who are both sidelined with injuries.

Expect to see a starting five that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

OKC Thunder depth chart:

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Nikola Topic (O) G Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe Adam Flagler Ajay Mitchell (O) F Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams F Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Dillon Jones Ousmane Dieng C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has been relatively consistent with his starting five. Over the first 57 games of the season, three players have started 55 games or more, and two others have started more than 40.

Jaden McDaniels has started all 57 games. Guard Anthony Edwards and center Rudy Gobert are just behind him with 55 starts. Julius Randle and Mike Conley have been the other two regular starters.

Injuries will be a concern going into Sunday's matchup, especially in the frontcourt. Minnesota will be without four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle due to injury. Center Jesse Edwards and guard Donte DiVincenzo are also sidelined.

The Timberwolves will likely come out with a starting five that includes Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid.

Minnesota Timberwolves depth chart:

G Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton G Anthony Edwards Donte DiVincenzo (O) Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. F Jaden McDaniels Nickeil Alexander-Walker Joe Ingles Josh Minott F Julius Randle (O) Naz Reid Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert (O) Luka Garza

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves players to watch

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Basketball fans will be excited to see two of the league's top guards go head-to-head in Sunday's clash. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will square off against Anthony Edwards in a battle between two of the most exciting offensive players in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the firm favorite to take down his first MVP crown in 2025. The gifted point guard continues to put up big numbers week after week, and his team has benefited from some truly amazing displays. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league with 32.2 ppg. He is also chipping in with 5.1 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.9 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Anthony Edwards was instrumental in leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals in 2024. This season, the Georgia native has continued his fine form, leading the Minnesota roster in points (27.6) and ranking second in assists (4.5) and steals (1.2).

