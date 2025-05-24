OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips - May 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 3

The OKC Thunder will try to get a stranglehold of the Western Conference finals in Game 3 on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a 118-103 win in Game 2 two nights ago, OKC owns a 2-0 lead in the series. The Thunder will lean again on their top-ranked defense and the scoring brilliance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to put Minnesota on the brink of elimination.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves hope to finally break through in the WCF. Anthony Edwards and Co. have shown flashes of their offensive prowess, but Oklahoma’s defense has largely kept them in check. The hosts need a big night from the All-Star guard and Julius Randle to stay out of a 0-3 hole.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Thunder (-150) vs. Timberwolves (+125)
Odds: Thunder (-2.5) vs. Timberwolves (+2.5)
Total (O/U): Thunder (o218.0 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u218.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview
The assists and turnover battles will again be crucial in Game 3 between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In two games in the WCF, the Thunder have more assists (57-38) and committed fewer turnovers (23-33). If Oklahoma continues to dominate these areas, Minnesota will have a tough time defending its home court.
The errors have been brutal for Anthony Edwards and his teammates. Oklahoma turned 33 Minnesota turnovers into 53 points, while the Timberwolves have only scored 20 off 23 Thunder mistakes.
Ant-Man has been excellent in taking care of the ball, committing four turnovers in the series. The same can’t be said for Julius Randle, who already has nine. Randle had six points, five assists and four turnovers in Game 2. The Timberwolves’ eight-man rotation in the playoffs might not have enough depth to survive if Randle has another poor shooting and error-prone night.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups
Thunder
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Luguentz Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein
Timberwolves
PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips
The Timberwolves desperately need Anthony Edwards to have a big scoring night. For that reason alone, betting on him to hit over his 27.5 (O/U) points prop might be the smart thing to do.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has found different ways to put up points against the Timberwolves. He has been horrible from the 3-point line (16.7%) but has compensated for it. The MVP’s 14.5 attempts per game from the free-throw line is a key reason he is on a scoring tear. SGA, averaging 34.5 points per game in the series, could top his 31.5 (O/U) points prop.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction
The Minnesota Timberwolves are down 0-2 but they are desperate for a win. A loss would mean beating the OKC Thunder four straight times, a deficit they would rather not face. Minnesota could finally break through with a closely-fought Game 3 win.
