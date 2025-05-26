OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips - May 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 4

Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves is scheduled for Monday at the Target Center. The Timberwolves are looking to even the series, while the Thunder are trying to earn a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder had a 2-0 lead after dominating the first two games at the Paycom Center. Some were even writing off the Timberwolves already, but Anthony Edwards and company put on a show in front of their fans in Game 3, earning an easy 143-101 victory.

Fans can watch Game 4 of the Thunder-Timberwolves series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Thunder (-148) vs. Timberwolves (+124)

Spread: Thunder -3 (-108) vs. Timberwolves +3 (-112)

Total (O/U): Thunder o219 (-112) vs. Timberwolves u219 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his worst performance of the playoffs in Game 3, finishing with just 14 points and six assists. He shot just four free throws, which pleased Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who praised his team for playing great defense against the MVP.

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards scored 30 points to give the Timberwolves a much-needed momentum boost after two lackluster games in Oklahoma City. Julius Randle also stepped up with 24 points, following his fourth-quarter benching in Game 2.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley Jr. | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points via FanDuel. SGA is favored to go UNDER (-122), which is not a bad bet to make after his Game 3 performance. However, he's unlikely to have back-to-back bad games, so place your money on OVER (-108).

Anthony Edwards is favored to go OVER (-122) 27.5 points via FanDuel. "Ant-Man" is coming off a 30-point performance, so expect him to hit the mark in Game 4. It's the first real test for Edwards and the Timberwolves this postseason after beating the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Thunder are slightly favored to beat the Timberwolves and take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference finals. However, they have to avoid not having the sense of urgency like in Game 3. The prediction is a win for Minnesota, with the total going OVER 219 points.

