OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15

The OKC Thunder and the Orlando Magic face each other in their third game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday. The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their last games.

The Magic suffered their second consecutive defeat in their last game, losing 89-86 to the Toronto Raptors at Thomas and Mack Center. Meanwhile, Oklahoma secured a blowout 104-85 win over the Pacers at Cox Pavilion, their second win in a row.

The Thunder are seventh, and a win will see them join five others as the only unbeaten teams. Meanwhle, the Magic are one of eight teams without a win and are 23rd in the standings.

OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic game details and odds

The game between the OKC Thunder and the Oralndo Magic is scheduled for tip-off at 6 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the action live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline OKC Thunder -4.5 o178.5 (-110) -205 Orlando Magic +4.5 u178.5 (-110) +170

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic preview

The reigning champions have enjoyed a successful stint in the Summer League so far. Defeating the Brooklyn Nets 90-81 in their first game, the Thunder bettered that performance on Saturday against the Pacers. Despite losing the first quarter, a 30+ point performance in the next two quarters helped OKC to a 19-point victory.

Former Alabama guard Chris Youngblood has been the Thunder's best performer, averaging 20 points in two games. He recorded 21 points and three assists against the Pacers, shooting 58.3%.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic has lost both games in Las Vegas. In their first game, they suffered an 84-81 loss to the Sacramento Kings, before following it up with another three-point loss against the Toronto Raptors. In both games, Orlando conceded heavily in the first half and was unable to make up the deficit.

Sophomore star Tristan da Silva has been Magic's leading man during the league, with the forward averaging 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 50.2%.

OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Summer League roster

OKC Thunder

PLAYER POS. Zack Austin Forward Brooks Barnhizer Forward Ty Brewer Forward Cameron Brown Forward Branden Carlson Center Alex Ducas Forward Cesare Edwards Forward Jazian Gortman Guard Viktor Lakhin Center Maley Leons Forward Ajay Mitchell Guard Erik Reynolds II Guard Payton Sandfort Forward Mady Sissoko Center Thomas Sorber Center Nikola Topić Guard Kerwin Walton Forward Hason Ward Center Chris Youngblood Guard

Orlando Magic

Name Position Jase Richardson Guard Tristan da Silva Forward Jalen Crutcher Guard Lance Terry Guard Dakota Leffew Guard Alondes Williams Guard Jaden Akins Guard Wendell Moore Jr. Guard Ethan Thompson Guard Nate Santos Forward Johnell Davis Guard Marcio Santos Forward Kylor Kelley Center Lynn Kidd Center Zach Freemantle Forward Skal Labissiere Center Lazar Stefanovic Guard Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Center Noah Penda Forward

OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic predictions

Although the Orlando Magic will be fighting hard to earn their first win of the Summer, the Thunder will be a tough opposition. They pose a healthy mix of experience and youth, and with their current form, should grab their third consecutive win.

