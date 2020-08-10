OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2020

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Monday, August 10th, 2:30 PM ET (Tuesday 12 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The OKC Thunder enter this tie on high spirits after a good performance from their second-string players helped them to an easy win against the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have given themselves a solid chance of making it to the NBA Playoffs in the West by winning each of their five seeding games thus far.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have done a good job in Orlando thus far and are currently occupying the fifth seed in the West. They've won three seeding games already will be hoping to snag a couple more before the start of the playoffs.

The biggest positive sign for Billy Donovan has to be the youngsters stepping up in the absence of key players such as Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams. Darius Bazley had 23 points in OKC's last game and he'll be hoping to make the most of his opportunity if given an extended run against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been running the point more often for OKC Thunder

The absence of Schroder from the OKC Thunder rotation has put incremental ball-handling responsibility on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's slowly starting to get a hold of the same as displayed by his seven assists against Washington. In addition to the 19 points per game he averages, Shai will also be tasked with defending Devin Booker against the Phoenix Suns.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Phoenix Suns Preview

Nobody gave the Phoenix Suns a chance heading into the seeding games. And after nearly two weeks of the season restart, they find themselves just half a game behind the ninth seed Portland Trail Blazers as of this writing.

Monty Williams' side has persevered with its defensive identity but has now thrived on the offensive end as well in these last few games, especially in the clutch. Deandre Ayton enters this tie on the back of two consecutive double-doubles while Devin Booker remains as reliable as ever from the field.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker has done well against the OKC Thunder previously this season

Devin Booker has been on fire in the NBA bubble. He's averaged 29.4 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. He's not quite at his best yet from downtown but is still finding ways to produce on the offensive end. He scored 27 in the Phoenix Suns' last game against OKC Thunder and will be hoping for more of the same on Monday.

Suns Predicted Lineup

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Thunder vs Suns Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder got the better of the Phoenix Suns in both their previous fixtures this season. However, the Suns have been extremely clutch in Orlando and have been able to amp up both defense and offense, when needed. This could give them the edge against OKC who've shown against the Memphis Grizzlies that they can be extremely streaky at times. Expect Devin Booker and co. to take this one.

Where to watch Thunder vs Suns?

Local telecast of this matchup will be available on FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Arizona. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

