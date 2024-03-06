OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

The OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with OKC winning all the previous games. The Thunder won the most recent matchup 111-109 on Jan. 23.

On that note, let’s take a look at the OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 6.

The Thunder hold a 134-120 all-time advantage against the Trail Blazers. OKC won the most recent matchup behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. Jerami Grant led Portland with 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at Moda Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus and Bally Sports OK. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-800) vs. Trail Blazers (+550)

Spread: Thunder (-13) vs. Trail Blazers (+13)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o224) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u224)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Thunder (42-19) are one of the most exciting teams in the league and they seem to be prepared for the big moments. OKC is second in the West by just 0.5 games. The Thunder did lose 116-104 against the Lakers in their most recent game Monday. SGA had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.

The Trail Blazers (17-43) have the second-worst record in the West and are out of the playoff picture in all likelihood. They have lost eight of the past 10 games, including a 119-114 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Portland put up a valiant effort behind Anfernee Simons' 34 points and 14 assists, however, Minnesota proved to be just too much.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

The Thunder will be without Jaylin Williams (knee) on Wednesday. With the rest of the roster fit, OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

Portland has been plagued with a long list of injuries. Robert Williams III (torn ligament in left knee) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) are out long-term. Scoot Henderson (thigh) and Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) are likely out Wednesday as well.

Matisse Thybulle (hip, questionable), Jerami Grant (quadriceps, questionable), Toumani Camara (illness, questionable) and Deandre Ayton (hand, doubtful) will be game-time decisions. Portland coach Chauncey Billups could start:

PG: Kris Murray SG: Anfernee Simons SF: Dalano Banton PF: Jabari Walker C: Duop Reath

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

SGA has an over/under of 31.5 points for the game. If there’s anything he has proven this season, it’s the fact that he doesn’t stay quiet for long. With an underwhelming game by his standards on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander must be raring to go Wednesday and should have over 31.5 points.

Chet Holmgren has an over/under of 2.5 blocks for the game. He averages 2.6 blocks per game for the season. With a fairly inexperienced Portland side likely to take the floor, they could make the cardinal sin of going up against the towering Holmgren, only to be swatted like flies. The rookie should have over 2.5 blocks on Wednesday.

OKC Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Thunder are heavily favored on the road and Portland’s injuries and position in the points table don’t help its cause. OKC should have it fairly easy for a win and cover the spread. Even though the last matchup between the two was a low-scoring affair, expect the Thunder’s offense to explode and the team total to be over 224 points.