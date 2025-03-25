OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Sacramento Kings host the OKC Thunder on Tuesday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder are 2-0 against the Kings in their ongoing season series.

Ad

Ahead of the matchup, the Thunder lead the Western Conference, as well as the league, with a 59-12 record. They have won nine of their last 10 outings and are riding a six-game winning streak following their 103-101 road win against the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led their victory charge in the game with 26 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Isaiah Hartenstein added a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks to the win.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Sacramento stands ninth in the West with a 35-36 record and has won three of their last 10 contests. They are on a three-game losing streak and are going back-to-back after their 113-95 home loss against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings' losing effort with his double-double performance of 16 points, 17 rebounds and an assist. DeMar DeRozan led their scoring with 20 points in the game.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

Thunder injury report for Mar. 25

Ad

The OKC Thunder have six players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are questionable to play and their participation will be a game-time decision. Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas and Ajay Mitchell are out for the contest while Nikola Topic is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Chet Holmgren Questionable (GTD) Hip Jalen Williams Questionable (GTD) Hip Ousmane Dieng Out Calf Alex Ducas Out Quadriceps Ajay Mitchell Out Toe Nikola Topic Out (OFS)

Knee

Ad

Kings injury report for Mar. 25

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings have Malik Monk, Devin Carter and Doug McDermott listed as out for the game.

Player Status Injury Malik Monk Out Illness Devin Carter Out Illness Doug McDermott Out

Elbow

Ad

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups and depth charts

Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 25

The Thunder are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Cason Wallace SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe SF Jalen Williams* Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins PF Chet Holmgren* Jalen Williams* Kenrich Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Chet Holmgren* Jaylin Williams

Ad

Kings Starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 25

Meanwhile, the Kings may use a starting lineup of Markelle Fultz (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Domantas Sabonis (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Markelle Fultz Keon Ellis

SG Zach LaVine

Keon Ellis Mason Jones SF DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia Zach LaVine PF Keegan Murray

Trey Lyles Jake LaRavia C Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas Trey Lyles

Ad

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings?

The Thunder-Kings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.