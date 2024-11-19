OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 19

Two of the NBA's youngest teams, headlined by their star big men, are set to clash in Tuesday's OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game, marking each team's second 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game. However, fans hoping for a duel between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama might be let down, with Holmgren ruled out and Wembanyama listed as doubtful.

In their previous matchup on Oct. 30, Holmgren starred with 19 points, five rebounds and two blocks, while Wembanyama struggled, scoring a career-low six points but grabbing eight rebounds.

The Thunder enter this game following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, their third of the season. Meanwhile, the Spurs are also on a two-game losing streak after back-to-back defeats to the LA Lakers and the same Mavericks team.

Here are the details for the OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, set for a 9:30 p.m. ET tip-off at Frost Bank Center in Texas.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (-372) vs Spurs (+292)

Spread: Thunder -8.5 (-110) vs Spurs +8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o222.5 (-110) vs Spurs u222.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview

Injuries have plagued the Thunder this season, with key players missing crucial moments. In consecutive losses, they lost Chet Holmgren against the Warriors and Isaiah Joe against the Mavericks. Despite this, Oklahoma City boasts the league’s best defensive rating (102.4) and net rating (11.5).

However, their rebounding has suffered, averaging just 35.5 boards per game in their last four matchups without Holmgren — the lowest in the league. Despite this, their small-ball lineups thrive, leading in steals per game (12.3) and committing the fewest turnovers per game (9.3).

The Spurs have also been hit by setbacks, missing Wembanyama in their past two games, both resulting in losses. This season, Wembanyama has been a standout, averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in 13 appearances. Luckily for San Antonio, Devin Vassell has returned from injury, posting 16.3 ppg across four outings.

To complicate matters, the Spurs remain without head coach Gregg Popovich, who is recovering from a mild stroke.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

The Thunder’s frontcourt remains shorthanded with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams still sidelined. While Alex Caruso has been cleared from the injury report, Isaiah Joe is unavailable due to a calf contusion.

For the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan is out, and Victor Wembanyama’s status is still doubtful.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Luguentz Dort | C - Jalen Williams

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - Stephon Castle | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Julian Champagnie | C - Zach Collins

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

betting props

Chris Paul Over 10.5 Points : -106 on FanDuel. His matchup against a former team could spark a more aggressive performance.

: -106 on FanDuel. His matchup against a former team could spark a more aggressive performance. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 29.5 Points: -120 on BetMGM. If this game becomes a blowout, Gilgeous-Alexander may see reduced minutes.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

This matchup had the potential to be a must-see showdown between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, but injuries have shifted the focus to the remaining stars on each team, with the Thunder boasting a deeper roster.

Despite a severely depleted frontcourt, the Thunder have thrived using small-ball lineups, while the Spurs are missing both their usual starting power forward, Jeremy Sochan, and center, Wembanyama.

Expect the Thunder to take advantage and hand the Spurs their third consecutive loss.

