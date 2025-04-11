  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 11 | 2024-25 NBA season

OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 11 | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 11, 2025 12:00 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty
Friday’s NBA lineup features a matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Utah Jazz - Image: Getty

Friday’s NBA lineup features a matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Utah Jazz — a meeting of the Western Conference’s top and bottom teams, respectively. But the game might not live up to its billing, as the Thunder will be missing most of the stars who helped them achieve a stellar 66-14 record.

Ad

OKC enters the contest having won 13 of their last 15 games, during which they locked up the league’s best overall record, homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs and set a new franchise mark for wins.

They’ll take on a Jazz squad that just snapped a nine-game skid with an overtime win on Wednesday, but are mainly focused on getting reps for their young talent as they finish the season aiming for a high draft pick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With numerous players sidelined, injuries and availability will play a major role in shaping tonight’s contest. Here's the latest on that front:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz injury reports

OKC Thunder

The Thunder will be down a long list of contributors due to various ailments. Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain), Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain) and Luguentz Dort (right knee injury management) are out.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined with a left shin contusion, while Isaiah Hartenstein nurses left Achilles tendinitis. Chet Holmgren is out due to lower back spasms. Nikola Topić (left knee surgery), Cason Wallace (right shoulder strain) and Jalen Williams (right hip strain) will also miss the game.

On a brighter note, rookie guard Ajay Mitchell has been removed from the injury report, making him eligible to play for the first time since January — a key opportunity to shake off rust ahead of the playoffs.

Ad

Utah Jazz

Utah will also be without a large chunk of its roster.

Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis), John Collins (left ankle sprain), Elijah Harkless (left groin strain), Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture), Walker Kessler (nasal fracture, concussion protocol), Lauri Markkanen (knee management), KJ Martin (illness) and Cody Williams (illness) have all been ruled out.

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

With a spate of players out, expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams.

Ad
Starter2nd
PGAjay MitchellAdam Flagler
SGIsaiah JoeAlex Ducas
SFAaron Wiggins
PFKenrich WilliamsDillon Jones
CJaylin WilliamsBranden Carlson
Ad

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Jazz to start Colin Sexton, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Johnny Juzang and Kyle Filipowski.

Starter2nd
PGKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonJaden Springer
SFBrice SensabaughSvi Mykhailiuk
PFJohnny JuzangMicah Potter
CKyle FilipowskiOscar Tshiebwe
Ad

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Fans in regional markets can catch the action on KJZZ (Utah) and FDSOK (OKC).

For those streaming, the game will be available live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV — both of which require an active subscription.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications