OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 11 | 2024-25 NBA season

Friday’s NBA lineup features a matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Utah Jazz — a meeting of the Western Conference’s top and bottom teams, respectively. But the game might not live up to its billing, as the Thunder will be missing most of the stars who helped them achieve a stellar 66-14 record.
OKC enters the contest having won 13 of their last 15 games, during which they locked up the league’s best overall record, homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs and set a new franchise mark for wins.
They’ll take on a Jazz squad that just snapped a nine-game skid with an overtime win on Wednesday, but are mainly focused on getting reps for their young talent as they finish the season aiming for a high draft pick.
With numerous players sidelined, injuries and availability will play a major role in shaping tonight’s contest. Here's the latest on that front:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz injury reports
OKC Thunder
The Thunder will be down a long list of contributors due to various ailments. Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain), Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain) and Luguentz Dort (right knee injury management) are out.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined with a left shin contusion, while Isaiah Hartenstein nurses left Achilles tendinitis. Chet Holmgren is out due to lower back spasms. Nikola Topić (left knee surgery), Cason Wallace (right shoulder strain) and Jalen Williams (right hip strain) will also miss the game.
On a brighter note, rookie guard Ajay Mitchell has been removed from the injury report, making him eligible to play for the first time since January — a key opportunity to shake off rust ahead of the playoffs.
Utah Jazz
Utah will also be without a large chunk of its roster.
Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis), John Collins (left ankle sprain), Elijah Harkless (left groin strain), Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture), Walker Kessler (nasal fracture, concussion protocol), Lauri Markkanen (knee management), KJ Martin (illness) and Cody Williams (illness) have all been ruled out.
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
With a spate of players out, expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams.
Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart
Expect the Jazz to start Colin Sexton, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Johnny Juzang and Kyle Filipowski.
How to watch OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz
Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Fans in regional markets can catch the action on KJZZ (Utah) and FDSOK (OKC).
For those streaming, the game will be available live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV — both of which require an active subscription.
Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!