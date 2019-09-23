Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 OKC stars that are unlikely to finish the season with the team

Nerlens Noel is among the names that are likely to leave the Thunder ahead of the trade deadline

Back in April, the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the postseason for the third consecutive season. However, with Paul George and Russell Westbrook both in their prime, the team was expected to regroup for at least one more season together.

Nevertheless, George requested a shock trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, and general manager Sam Presti eventually accepted the All-Star's request. Russell Westbrook soon followed PG13 out of Oklahoma City, while Jerami Grant also departed for Denver.

After losing three of their starters from last season, the Thunder are no longer in a position to contend, and Presti has quickly embarked on the first rebuild in the franchises 11-year history in Oklahoma City.

With the Thunder set to focus on developing youth, more departures are expected in the coming months, and here we will look at three players that are unlikely to finish the season as members of the OKC roster.

#3 Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari enjoyed a solid Olympics with Italy

Danilo Gallinari arrived as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Paul George to the LA Clippers, and the Italian is coming off the best season of his career. During the 18-19 campaign, Gallinari averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. However, Gallinari turned 31 last month and is entering the final year of his contract.

Gallinari's stock in the NBA is at an all-time high, and the Italian is especially valuable in a league that prizes three-point shooters more than ever before. Gallinari's is owed a sizeable $22 million for the season, although it is likely that a contending team will swoop for the sniper ahead of the trade deadline.

