Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players set to leave the team this summer

The Oklahoma City Thunder could lose a number of talents this summer

The Oklahoma City look set to be a contender for the foreseeable future. Paul George's decision to sign a long-term deal with the franchise last summer leaves the Thunder with two proven All-Stars at the peak of their powers -- whereas many also view Steven Adams as a potential third star.

However, the Thunder are already well into the luxury tax, and with major free agent additions looking unlikely, the team will need to trade away members of the current roster in order to bring in new talent. The Thunder's plans for the summer are also complicated by key players signed to expiring contracts.

So, as we head towards the offseason, here are three members of the OKC roster who are unlikely to be turning out for the team on opening night of the 19/20 season.

#3 Patrick Patterson

Patterson's stint with the Thunder hasn't been a home run

During his two seasons in Oklahoma City, Patrick Patterson has failed to nail down a regular spot in Billy Donovan's rotation. Patterson is still a competent NBA player, however, OKC has always been a bad fit for the former Raptors man, and it is fair to say the veteran is enduring the worst season of his career.

Patterson is averaging just 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds on 37.4 percent shooting and 33.6 percent from three -- and he is also averaging a career-low 13.9 minutes per game. During his spell in Toronto, 2-Pat made an excellent impact from the bench, but with the Thunder, he has struggled to knock down open threes and his confidence looks to have taken a major hit.

The 30-year-old is expected to opt into the final year of his contract, netting him $5.7 million for the 19/20 season, although paying this sort of money to Patterson in his current role makes little sense -- leaving the Thunder likely to put him on the trade market.

