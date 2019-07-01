×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players who could leave the Thunder in the coming weeks

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
77   //    01 Jul 2019, 17:49 IST

Steven Adams is among the names being linked with an exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder
Steven Adams is among the names being linked with an exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2018/19 season with the belief that they could compete for a first NBA title, although the Thunder's season ended with an increasingly familiar first-round playoff elimination.

OKC fell to a 4-1 series defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers, and Billy Donovan's team have failed to win a playoff series since Kevin Durant exited the team back in 2016. This is a worrying trend, as Paul George could leave in 2021, while Russell Westbrook is also entering the twilight of his prime.

With one of the biggest salary bills in the NBA, the Thunder are also believed to be looking to offload a number of high earners this summer, rather than add new additions. This puts a few players at risk, and here are three players that could leave the Thunder in the coming weeks.

#3 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder is an expensive luxary for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder is an expensive luxary for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Dennis Schroder as part of the trade for Carmelo Anthony last summer, although the team is already believed to be keen to part with the German.

Schroder performed well in his debut season in OKC, averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game and the 25-year-old was also widely lauded as the NBA's best backup point guard. However, Schroder still has two years remaining on the four-year, $70 million deal he signed with the Hawks, and the Thunder simply cannot afford to pay a backup point guard upwards of $17 million per season.

Schroder was also exposed on the defensive end during the playoffs, and Sam Presti will be hoping to rid the Thunder of Schroder's deal while also bringing in a reliable shooter.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Tony Adams Dennis Schroder NBA Players
Advertisement
Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players set to leave the team this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder could be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Cheap free-agent options that the Oklahoma City Thunder could bring in
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players that the Thunder need to keep for the 19-20 season
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Steven Adams appears set to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: 3 Contracts that the Thunder need to offload this summer
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder Roundup: Russell Westbrook could join Lakers, veteran opts in for next season and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder could target Jeff Teague
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Trevor Ariza could join the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Players whose careers blossomed after leaving Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us