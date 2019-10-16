Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players that could make the All-Star team this season

Steven Adams is among the Thunder stars that could be in the mix for the All-Star Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder may be located in one of the smallest markets in the NBA, but the team has had a regular presence at the All-Star Game during its existence. Kevin Durant made seven All-Star selections during his time with the Thunder, while Russell Westbrook managed eight appearances during his 11 seasons in Oklahoma City.

Nevertheless, following the surprise summer departures of Westbrook and Paul George, the Thunder are now left without a guaranteed All-Star for the first time.

While it may be too late for Chris Paul to get back into the All-Star mix, a few members of the current roster have the potential to appear in Chicago if they find form over the next few months.

So, ahead of the 2019-20 season, here are three OKC Thunder players that have a shot at being selected for the 2020 All-Star Game.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Russell Westbrook as the face of the OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected 11th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, although the young point guard was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't expected to play a prominent role in his rookie season, although after a promising showing during Summer League, he went on to play in all 82 regular-season games (73 starts).

The 21-year-old finished the season averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists per game, although his performances against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs suggested that he is destined for stardom.

Following his trade to the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander is viewed as the future of the organization and is expected to start ahead of Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder.

Due to this, the combo guard will have the opportunity to put up big numbers across the board, and if he takes the second-year leap that many expect, he could be an outside contender to make the All-Star Game.

