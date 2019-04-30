Oklahoma City Thunder: Alex Abrines should return to the Thunder for the 2019/20 season

Everything is in place for Alex Abrines to rejoin the Oklahoma City Thunder

After spending four years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Abrines was surprisingly released back in February. Abrines' release came after he had played just a handful of times in 2019, as personal reasons were often cited for his absence from the squad.

More than three months have now passed since his departure, but neither Abrines or the Thunder have revealed the exact reason behind his exit. What is clear is the fact that OKC has failed to replace the Spaniard's input from the bench.

During their first-round playoff exit to the Trail Blazers, Billy Donovan's men missed Abrines' ability to influence the game from the bench, as both Deonte Burton and Terrance Ferguson struggled to make an impact.

OKC is also likely to have a number of roster spots to fill this summer, as Nerlens Noel, Raymond Felton, and Dennis Schroder are among the veteran stars being linked with exits -- and Abrines could be swayed to sign a minimum deal.

A potential route back to Oklahoma City has also been made possible by the way that Abrines exited the team. Firstly, he opted against signing for the remainder of the season with a rival team, and the 25-year-old has continued to attend a number of Thunder games.

Abrines also continues to support the team on his personal Twitter account, and it seems as though the former Barcelona man still feels a strong connection to the team that drafted him.

It is also worth remembering that the Thunder and Abrines departed on incredibly good terms. His departure was described as a 'mutual decision', and the Spaniard also agreed to surrender his remaining salary -- a move that saved the Thunder millions of dollars in luxury tax.

Ultimately, it seems as though a reunion would suit both parties, and it will be a major surprise if Abrines is not on the OKC roster for the beginning of the 2019/20 season.