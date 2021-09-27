Oklahoma City Thunder Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been in a rebuilding phase for a while now. Their GM Sam Presti has accumulated a plethora of draft picks dating till 2027 and their future is brighter than other rebuilding teams like the Houston Rockets or Orlando Magic.

The team is looking ahead and is simply not in playoff contention right now, so expect another mediocre season from the Thunder.

They drafted Josh Giddey (6th), Tre Mann (18th), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd) and Aaron Wiggins (55th) in the 2021 NBA Draft. They could have drafted gifted center Alperen Sengun as well, but traded his rights to Houston in exchange for two future picks.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto New Thunder jersey numbers



Josh Giddey: No. 3

Aaron Wiggins: No. 21

Tre Mann: No. 23

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: No. 50 (first in Thunder history) New Thunder jersey numbers



On that note, let's take a look at the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster and key dates as they head into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder's roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder [Source: Yahoo Sports]

They have blossoming stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort and have their lottery selection, Josh Giddey, who is one of the best playmakers in the 2021 NBA draft class.

The first-round picks - Giddey and Mann - are expectedly on guaranteed deals. The Thunder's second-round picks - Robinson-Earl and Wiggins - signed a multi-year deal and a two-way contract respectively.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — the No. 32 pick in the 2021 NBA draft — has agreed to a four-year, $8 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — the No. 32 pick in the 2021 NBA draft — has agreed to a four-year, $8 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Here is the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Guard 3 Darius Bazley Forward 2 Luguentz Dort Guard 2 Aleksej Pokusevski Forward 1 Josh Giddey Guard R Theo Maledon Guard 1 Gabriel Deck Forward 1 Derrick Favors Center 11 Ty Jerome Guard 2 Vit Krejci Guard R Tre Mann Guard R Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Forward R Mike Muscala Center 8 Kenrich Williams Forward 3 Isaiah Roby Forward 2 Paul Watson (Two-way) Guard 2 Aaron Wiggins (Two-way) Guard R Jaylen Hoard Forward R Mamadi Diakite Forward R

Paul Watson is also on a two-way contract along with Aaron Wiggins, whereas Jaylen Hoard is on a non-guaranteed deal and will likely fight for a roster spot in the training camp. Moreover, the Thunder claimed Mamadi Diakite off waivers and waived forward Charlie Brown Jr. earlier this week.

NBA rules allow for a 15-man roster along with two players on two-way deals, so this lineup is bound to be altered before the regular season begins.

Key dates for Oklahoma City Thunder entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 9:00 PM ET).

The Oklahoma City Thunder's season opener is against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Their home-opener is against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 24th, 2021.

Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason schedule and dates

Even though the team isn't entering the 2021-22 NBA season with playoff aspirations, the coach still has to figure out his rotations and lineups to ensure that each young player gets decent playing time and they develop at a great pace.

The preseason is a great way for the coaching staff to figure that out and it also gives the fans a glimpse of what next season is going to look like.

Here is the Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/4/21, 8:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Bally Sports Oklahoma Sunday, 10/10/21, 7:30 PM ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Oklahoma Wednesday, 10/13/21, 8:00 PM ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Bally Sports Oklahoma Thursday, 10/14/21, 8:00 PM ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Bally Sports Oklahoma

The Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason schedule is unlike most teams. They have a five-day gap between their first and second games and then they play the same team, the Denver Nuggets, on back-to-back nights.

The official TV schedule is not out yet, but we predict that the Oklahoma City Thunder's home broadcast channel, Bally Sports Oklahoma, will air the games.

Edited by Rohit Mishra