Oklahoma City Thunder Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021 [Source: USA Today]
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified Sep 27, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Feature

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been in a rebuilding phase for a while now. Their GM Sam Presti has accumulated a plethora of draft picks dating till 2027 and their future is brighter than other rebuilding teams like the Houston Rockets or Orlando Magic.

The team is looking ahead and is simply not in playoff contention right now, so expect another mediocre season from the Thunder.

They drafted Josh Giddey (6th), Tre Mann (18th), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd) and Aaron Wiggins (55th) in the 2021 NBA Draft. They could have drafted gifted center Alperen Sengun as well, but traded his rights to Houston in exchange for two future picks.

New Thunder jersey numbers

Josh Giddey: No. 3
Aaron Wiggins: No. 21
Tre Mann: No. 23
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: No. 50 (first in Thunder history)

On that note, let's take a look at the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster and key dates as they head into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder's roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder [Source: Yahoo Sports]
They have blossoming stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort and have their lottery selection, Josh Giddey, who is one of the best playmakers in the 2021 NBA draft class.

The first-round picks - Giddey and Mann - are expectedly on guaranteed deals. The Thunder's second-round picks - Robinson-Earl and Wiggins - signed a multi-year deal and a two-way contract respectively.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — the No. 32 pick in the 2021 NBA draft — has agreed to a four-year, $8 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Here is the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name:Position:Years in NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderGuard3
Darius BazleyForward2
Luguentz DortGuard2
Aleksej PokusevskiForward1
Josh GiddeyGuardR
Theo MaledonGuard1
Gabriel DeckForward1
Derrick FavorsCenter11
Ty JeromeGuard2
Vit KrejciGuardR
Tre MannGuardR
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlForwardR
Mike MuscalaCenter8
Kenrich WilliamsForward3
Isaiah RobyForward2
Paul Watson (Two-way)Guard2
Aaron Wiggins (Two-way)GuardR
Jaylen HoardForwardR
Mamadi DiakiteForwardR

Paul Watson is also on a two-way contract along with Aaron Wiggins, whereas Jaylen Hoard is on a non-guaranteed deal and will likely fight for a roster spot in the training camp. Moreover, the Thunder claimed Mamadi Diakite off waivers and waived forward Charlie Brown Jr. earlier this week.

#Thunder claim Mamadi Diakite and waive Charlie Brown Jr.: https://t.co/n7eZtYb56A

NBA rules allow for a 15-man roster along with two players on two-way deals, so this lineup is bound to be altered before the regular season begins.

Key dates for Oklahoma City Thunder entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 9:00 PM ET).

Media Day begins tomorrow 🔥 https://t.co/QFMxxFHdCU

The Oklahoma City Thunder's season opener is against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Their home-opener is against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 24th, 2021.

Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason schedule and dates

Even though the team isn't entering the 2021-22 NBA season with playoff aspirations, the coach still has to figure out his rotations and lineups to ensure that each young player gets decent playing time and they develop at a great pace.

The preseason is a great way for the coaching staff to figure that out and it also gives the fans a glimpse of what next season is going to look like.

Here is the Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason schedule:

Date and TimeMatchTV
Monday, 10/4/21, 8:00 PM ETCharlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City ThunderBally Sports Oklahoma
Sunday, 10/10/21, 7:30 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee BucksBally Sports Oklahoma
Wednesday, 10/13/21, 8:00 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder vs Denver NuggetsBally Sports Oklahoma
Thursday, 10/14/21, 8:00 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder vs Denver NuggetsBally Sports Oklahoma

The Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason schedule is unlike most teams. They have a five-day gap between their first and second games and then they play the same team, the Denver Nuggets, on back-to-back nights.

The official TV schedule is not out yet, but we predict that the Oklahoma City Thunder's home broadcast channel, Bally Sports Oklahoma, will air the games.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
