OKC Thunder Rumors: Danilo Gallinari is unlikely to finish the season in Oklahoma City, Steven Adams primed for trade and more

Danilo Gallinari is among the players being linked with a move away from the OKC Thunder

Over the past decade, the Oklahoma City Thunder have entered the new season with title aspirations. However, the 2019-20 season will serve as a transitional campaign after the organization traded away three of their starters during an offseason of change.

Despite the departures of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Jerami Grant, the Thunder still have a talented roster full of veterans, and general manager Sam Presti is believed to be working on trading away his remaining high-earners.

Due to this, plenty of change is expected within the organization over the next few months, and here we will take a look at all the latest OKC news and rumors heading into the 2019-20 season.

#1 Danilo Gallinari is likely to leave

Danilo Gallinari appears set for a swift exit from the Thunder

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was widely viewed as the best asset received in the trade for Paul George, OKC also landed Danilo Gallinari. The Italian put his recent injury issues aside during the 18-19 season and finished the campaign averaging career highs in points (19.8), rebounds (6.1), field-goal percentage (46%), and three-point percentage (43%).

Nevertheless, the forward turned 31 earlier this summer and has just one year remaining on his current deal. When combined with the demand for sharpshooters in the NBA, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman believes Gallinari will be traded before the trade deadline:

Gallinari is entering the final year of his contract and the Thunder would have to dive deep into the luxury tax to re-sign him, something it’s unlikely to do after trading Grant. Gallinari’s skill set will bring trade offers from playoff teams looking to add scoring punch.

Gallinari is owed $20.5 million for the upcoming season, although his expiring deal and ability to knock down open threes put him among OKC's most tradeable assets.

