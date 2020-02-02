Oklahoma City Thunder Rumors: Dennis Schroder attracting interest ahead of the deadline, Andre Roberson could be traded and more

Dennis Schroder is believed to be interesting the New York Knicks ahead of the trade deadline

After almost of decade of contending for a championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered rebuild mode last summer following the departures of Paul George and Russell Westbrook. The Thunder managed to receive a record haul of future picks in return for the All-Star pair, although many experts predicted that they would face a lengthy rebuild.

Nevertheless, Billy Donovan's increasingly young side have been among the biggest overachievers of the season so far - sitting 7th in the Western Conference standings with a 30-20 record. With the Thunder likely to make the postseason for a fifth consecutive year, the likes of Chris Paul and Steven Adams are now expected to remain in Oklahoma City past the trade deadline. However, general manager Sam Presti will be active over the next week, and here we will take a look at all the latest OKC rumors you need to know.

#1 Dennis Schroder is interesting the New York Knicks

Dennis Schroder has once again been excellent from OKC's bench

Dennis Schroder joined the Thunder back in 2018 as part of the trade that saw Carmelo Anthony leave after just one season. Previously a starter with the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder has established himself as the NBA's best reserve guard during his 18 months in Oklahoma City, and Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News is reporting that the New York Knicks are interested in signing the 26-year-old:

One thing to keep in mind: the Knicks are looking for a point guard and, according to a source, are high on OKC’s Dennis Schroder.

After spending last season playing as a backup to Westbrook, Schroder is currently playing a reserve role to Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Despite making just one start this season, Schroder has been a huge contributor to OKC's ongoing playoff charge, averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, and in 31.1 minutes per contest.

