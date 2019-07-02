×
Oklahoma City Thunder Rumours: Steven Adams Celtics trade update, Jodie Meeks is a free agent target and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
608   //    02 Jul 2019, 05:28 IST

Steven Adams has been backed to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this month
Steven Adams has been backed to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder this month

Following another disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to upgrade its roster for the upcoming season. 

While the team was not among the major movers on Day 1 of free agency, it is believed that Sam Presti is looking to bring in role players and trades also remain likely. So ahead of a big summer, here are all the latest OKC updates you need to know.

Steven Adams won't be joining the Boston Celtics

Steven Adams won't be heading to the Boston Celtics
Steven Adams won't be heading to the Boston Celtics

Ahead of free agency, the Boston Celtics were linked with a move to sign Steven Adams. However, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders is reporting that Boston have no intention to sign the Kiwi this summer after acquiring Kemba Walker.

Adams has been a regular starter for the Thunder over the past five seasons, although the 25-year-old is among the franchise's highest earners and reports suggest Presti is open to trading the center. The Sacramento Kings have also been mooted as a potential destination, although they have reportedly agreed a deal to sign fellow big Dewayne Dedmon.

Thunder interested in veteran guard Jodie Meeks

Jodie Meeks is a target for the Thunder
Jodie Meeks is a target for the Thunder

After being released by the Bucks in November, Jodie Meeks joined the Toronto Raptors but made just eight regular-season appearances after serving a 25-game suspension for violating the Anti-Drug Program. However, Meeks played 14 times during Toronto's postseason run, and The Athletic's Brett Dawson is reporting OKC's interest.

Meeks has spent the majority of his career playing in a reserve role, and the 31-year-old is a career 37% shooter from three-point range. If signed, Meeks is likely to take up a similar role to the departed Alex Abrines.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Nerlens Noel Steven Adams NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Contact Us