Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025 

The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to New York on Wednesday to begin their three road games. After their recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, they will face the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season. The reverse matchup at Paycom Center saw the OKC Thunder beat the Nets in a blowout 127-101 win.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the intra-conference tie live on the YES and FDSOK networks.

Viewers online can also follow the game by livestreaming on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Thunder (-2000) vs Nets (-1000)

Spreadsheet: Thunder (-17.5) vs Nets (+17.5)

Total (o/u): -110 (o216.5)/ -110 (u216.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets enter the game after a win and a loss in their last two respective matchups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co.'s win and loss both came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder won their game at Target Center but lost the one at home in overtime. On the other hand, the Nets' defeat came against a struggling Washington Wizards team in their last game but secured a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite their similar run in their most recent fixtures, their overall performances this season have not been alike. The Thunder have been one of the most dominant teams this season leading the West with a 46-11 record. This figure is also the second best in the league after the Cavaliers who have a win more. Losing only 11 games all season the Thunder have recorded two of those losses in February.

The Nets, on the other hand, have been struggling for form this season. Reflecting a 21-36 record the New York franchise is 11th in the Eastern Conference and just lost to the Wizards who have only 10 wins this season. Furthermore, injuries have been a huge concern for the team all season, who are currently without 4 players including D'Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas.

Although they are still in the running for a play-in spot and are hopeful of qualifying for the playoffs the Nets will need to start winning more games if they are to achieve that target. A win over the OKC Thunder would be huge for their confidence despite the chances of that happening is quite low.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting Tips

As far as the OKC Thunder are concerned Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be the pick of the bunch as the Candian star continues to have an MVP-caliber season this term. The guard has recorded four 30-point games in his last seven fixtures and is currently averaging a league-high 32.4 points per game. Given his statistics, he should be a favorite for any bookie to score 20+ points against the struggling Nets team.

However, Ziaire Williams should be considered a favorite to score 20+ points for his team as he scored 21 points in his last game. Now with Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell injured Williams will have an extended time on the court and his output should double due to it.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be a favorite to beat the Brooklyn Nets when they travel to the Big Apple on Wednesday. Looking for redemption after a loss in their last game the Thunder team has not lost back-to-back games since November and will be hopeful of not repeating that statistic.

While the Nets have home advantage, they will struggle especially given that they are missing out on big players.

