Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Brooklyn Nets after a comfortable 12-point victory over the Knicks in their last match. The Brooklyn Nets were without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in their NBA match against the Memphis Grizzlies, a game which they lost by five points.

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled for form until now and have won as many as they have lost in the ten games they have played so far in the 2020-21 NBA season. 43 of the Nets’ points against the Memphis Grizzlies came from Caris LeVert alone.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally come into form in their last two games. They have looked good defensively and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in fine scoring touch.

However, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might both return in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Nets, a duo capable enough to worry any in-form team.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 10th, 2021 6:00 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit on 10th and have conceded around 108 points per game. They will be coming up against a team that have two of the most dangerous players in the NBA currently.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory against the Brooklyn Nets?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked terrific so far for them and the Brooklyn Nets do not have the best defensive record coming into the 2020-21 NBA season. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder go into the game as second favorites and will be hoping to restrict Kevin Durant, who is by himself a handful.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is improving almost on a weekly basis, and looks set to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder for many seasons to come. So far, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, both of which are career-best returns.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be expected to lead the Thunder in their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Offensively, he is supported well especially by George Hill, and the two players’ performances will be instrumental if the Oklahoma City Thunder are to bring the fight to the Brooklyn Nets.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are offensively one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. Although Kyrie Irving has been listed as doubtful, he is expected to start while Kevin Durant is also a probable for the starting 5.

Both Kyrie Irving and KD are expected to feature for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have definitely struggled at the other side of the court, but are coming up against one of the worst offensive teams. Overall, if both KD and Kyrie Irving start the game, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have their task cut out.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is coming into the game after having sat out the last week due to health and safety related protocols. KD has already looked dominant in the limited games that he has so far featured in and will be returning after a long break.

He has averaged 28.2 points and 4.8 assists per game thus far and looks well settled in a slightly misfiring Brooklyn Nets team. However, Durant along with Kyrie, are enough to give any NBA team a run for their money, and they will definitely fancy their chances against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Joe Harris, F Taurean Prince, F Kevin Durant, C Jarret Allen

Thunder vs Nets Prediction

The Oklahoma City will go into the game hoping to contain Brooklyn Nets’ dynamic duo. Offensively as well, they are not the most flamboyant of teams and might end up being humbled by the Nets.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Nets?

Locally, the game can be watched on Fox Sports Oklahoma and the Yes Network. You can also catch the game on NBA League Pass.