New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playoff hopefuls New York Knicks take on OKC Thunder on Friday, in what is an NBA matchup between two teams with a lot of young talent in their rosters. The Knicks have a 5-3 record, while the Thunder have struggled and are just below the .500 mark.

The New York Knicks come into this game with the third-best defense in the league. Power forward Julius Randle has been in stellar form for the Knicks and is averaging 23 points per game. On the other hand, OKC Thunder have struggled on both ends of the floor, with off-season acquisition Al Horford unable to find his groove so far.

New York Knicks vs. OKC Thunder Injury Update

OKC Thunder

Thunder won't have Shooting guard Ty Jerome and Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski available for Friday's game. The former is nursing an ankle injury, while the latter is ruled out due to concussion protocol. Veteran forward Trevor Ariza is out for an indefinite period due to personal reasons.

Gameday in the concrete jungle. 🏙️



𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬

Tonight | 6:30 p.m. CT



📺 | @FOXSportsOK

📻 | WWLS 98.1 FM pic.twitter.com/RFcb2W34Cb — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 8, 2021

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will be missing French guard Frank Ntilikina, who will be out because of a sprained right knee. Alec Burks has been ruled out due to a sprained ankle. Nerlens Noel is listed as questionable, while Reggie Bullock and Kevin Knox are on the probable list.

Injury Report 1/8 vs OKC: Probable - Bullock (sore left knee) and Knox II (sore left knee); Questionable - Noel (sprained left ankle and sore left knee); Out - Alec Burks (sprained left ankle), Ntilikina (sprained right knee) and Toppin (strained right calf). — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against Toronto Raptors going after James Harden

New York Knicks vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans

OKC Thunder will start the game with the guard duo of George Hill and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Luguentz Dort will start at the 3, while Darius Bazley will occupy the power forward position. Veteran Al Horford will most likely retain his place as the starting center of the team.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Advertisement

Tom Thibodeau is expected to start Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock in the backcourt, with Canadian RJ Barrett starting at small forward. The frontcourt will comprise of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, who will have the responsibility to contain the OKC Thunder bigs.

New York Knicks vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting 5s

OKC Thunder

G- Shai Gilgeous Alexander, G- George Hill, F- Luguentz Dort, F- Darius Bazley, C- Al Horford

New York Knicks

G- Elfrid Payton, G- Reggie Bullock, F- RJ Barrett, F- Julius Randle, C- Mitchell Robinson

Also Read: Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21