Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 8)

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are two up-and-coming teams in their respective conferences. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Thunder and Cavaliers will go head-to-head as both franchises look to add another win to their early season tally.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will enter the contest as the consensus best player in the game. Donovan Mitchell will be a close second. As such, we can expect some elite guard play from both teams. The Thunder boast a plethora of young and exciting talent. However, Josh Giddey's playmaking and scoring will ensure the Cavaliers' defense has to stay focused on defending passing lanes.

Cleveland has added perimeter shooting to their roster this summer. Max Strus will ensure Mitchell and Darius Garland have elite spacing to attack the rim on drives and rip-throughs, which will pressure Oklahoma's defensive rotations and test the team's overall IQ.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Details

Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4)

Date and Time: November 8, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, Isaiah Mobley, and Isaac Okoro. It's worth noting that only Okoro is a core part of the team's rotation; as such, the Cavaliers will be at almost full strength for their game against Oklahoma.

The Thunder will be missing Kenrich Williams due to lower back spams and will be waiting on the availability of Luguentz Dort and Ousmane Dieng, who are both listed as questionable heading into the contest.

Nevertheless, there will still be star players on both sides of the court. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks set to build on his All-NBA season from last year as he continues to stake his claim as one of the best guards in the NBA. While Mitchell's scoring and playmaking are essential to the Cavaliers' chances of success.

Chet Holmgren has also been impressive to begin his rookie season. The 7-foot center is shooting over 50% from 3-point range while also contributing as a rim-protector, rebounder, and screener and showing signs of being a capable interior scorer. It will be interesting to see how the rookie deals with the size and athleticism of Jarrett Allen and the size and skill of Evan Mobley.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds

Moneyline: Thunder (+116) vs Cavaliers (-136)

Spread: Thunder +2.5 (-112) vs Cavaliers -2.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o/u 229.5) vs Cavaliers (o/u 229.5) -110/-110

Oklahoma are being listed as a slight underdog for their game against the Cavaliers. The guard duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell is likely giving them the edge, while Jarrett Allen's return to the rotation has boosted the team's presence in the middle of the floor.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Projected starting five

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting five could look like this: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Max Strus and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland's starting five has size, scoring, rebounding, and high-level defense. Their bench unit is also well-rounded. They will be a difficult team to break down.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's starting five could look like this: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Luguentz Dort's absence will hurt the Thunder. However, their depth and high-level young talent will make them an unpredictable opponent for the Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Top-3 player stats

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 25. points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 48 FG%

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a genuine All-NBA talent and is often the best player on the court. His presence will give the Thunder a huge boost against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Josh Giddey: 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 40.2 FG%

Josh Giddey is in his third NBA season. He's a versatile scorer and playmaker who has become an integral part of the Thunder's rotation.

Chet Holmgren: 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 55.7 FG%

Chet Holmgren is enjoying a strong start to his rookie season and will be an impactful member of the Thunder's rotation.

Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 32.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 53.8 FG%

Donovan Mitchell is among the best scorers in the NBA. He's an elite clutch player who can give his team an edge down the stretch of close games.

Darius Garland: 17.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 42.5 FG%

Garland's versatility and high-level processing speed ensure he's a threat on offense. His defense is also improving as he adds strength to his 6-foot-1 frame.

Evan Mobley: 14.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 49.4 FG%

Evan Mobley's size and versatility make him a difficult matchup for most teams around the league. He will be an important player against the Thunder and can match Chet Holmgren's height on the perimeter.