Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The OKC Thunder (12-6) face the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) on Saturday, December 2. The Thunder will come into the game with a rest advantage, as the Mavericks will be on the second night of a back-to-back following their 108-94 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder are no longer a rebuilding team in the Western Conference. The overhaul of their roster is complete. Years of internal development and smart drafting decisions have ensured the Thunder are finally ready to make some noise, and they're currently proving themselves.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game details

Teams: OKC Thunder (12-6) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-7)

Date and Time: December 2, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will have some tired legs within their roster. A humbling defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, who have struggled all season, will undoubtedly have hurt their pride. They will come into the game against the OKC Thunder, looking to get back on track.

However, the impressive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie big man Chet Holmgren will give the Mavericks porous defense a difficult time. The Thunder have high-level offensive talents across the board and play a solid brand of defense.

OKC will look to push the pace and take advantage of any of their fresh legs. However, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can never be taken lightly, which is why the game between the two teams projects to be an excellent display of elite-level basketball.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Projected starting lineups

The OKC Thunder's starting lineup could look like this: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder will look to play through Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, as the two have developed a reliable two-man game and can stretch the floor for their teammates.

The Dallas Mavericks starting lineup could look like this: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Grant Williams, and Dereck Lively II.

As always, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be the biggest offensive threats for the Dallas Mavericks. It will be interesting to see if they can find some defensive stability will be a bigger question, though.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored over 32.5 points in five of his last 10 games. He's a -105 to go over against the Dallas Mavericks. If you prefer the under, you can get -113.

Josh Giddey has dished out 4.5 or more assists in six of his last 10 outings. He's a +112 on the over against the Dallas Mavericks. You can get -142 if you prefer the under.

Chet Holmgren is still developing as a rebounder at the NBA level. He's secured over 8.5 boards in three of his last 10 games. He's -122 to secure less than 8.5 boards against Dallas. Or, if you like, the over is set at -104.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The OKC Thunder are slight favorites to secure a win over the Dallas Mavericks. They're a -3 on the spread (-110) and -162 on the money line. A rest advantage could play a part in the Thunder's chances if the game is still close down the stretch.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are elite talents and can flip a game in minutes. Both stars will be looking to get their team back on track and could use their experience to help dismantle the Thunder's defense. Still, unlike Dallas, the Thunder have multiple high-level contributors throughout their roster, and will look to take apart Dallas' porous defense.

It's going to be a close game. A fun game. The Thunder could ensure Dallas loses their second game in 24 hours.