Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 29, 2023

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets lock horns on Friday at 2:00 a.m. UTC.

In their most recent matchup on Dec. 16, the Thunder emerged victorious with a 9-2 run, securing a one-point victory. The Thunder have had a strong start to the season, holding a 20-9 record and standing third in the Western Conference. They're two and a half games behind the Timberwolves for the top spot in the division.

Meanwhile, defending champs Nuggets have also shown promise. Led by their two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, they have a 23-10 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two teams have a competitive history, having played 197 games against each other, with the Thunder winning 103 of them.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Thunder (+140) vs Denver (-158)

Spread: Thunder (+3.5) vs Denver (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Thunder (O 231) vs Denver (U 232)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Thunder are 8-4 on the road. They beat the New York Knicks 129-120 in their previous game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the team's top performer.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are a strong team at home and are a game ahead of the Thunder in the division. They have won their last six games and are favoured at -3.5.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start as the PG, Josh Giddey as SG, Luguentz Dort as SF, Jalen Williams as PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray will start as the PG, K.Caldwell-Pope as SG, Michael Porter Jr. as SF, Julian Strawther as PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Considering Jokić's average points and performance against the Thunder, the over/under for his points could be set around 26-27 points.

Jamal Murray is averaging 0.2 more points against the Thunder than his prop bet total for the game.

The average points over/under for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season is 33.5, 2.5 higher than his season-scoring average. In the upcoming game, the over/under for his points is 32.5.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets predictions

The Nuggets are favoured by 3.5 points against the Thunder, with an over/under of 230.

Some predictions and betting tips suggest that the Thunder could win with a +3.5 point handicap, but most forecasts favour the Nuggets to win. Denver has started as the favourite in 30 games, winning 22 (73.3%), this season.