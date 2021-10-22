Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Toyota Center on Friday. Both teams are coming off losses in their respective season openers.

The Thunder lost to the Utah Jazz 86-107, despite Shai Gilgeous Alexander leading the charge for the team with 18 points. Only three players, including him, recorded double-digit scores as Oklahoma endured an underwhelming outing offensively.

Meanwhile, the Rockets dropped their opening game of the season to the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 106-124. None of their players scored more than 20 points on the night. Christian Wood led the team with 16 points, while veteran Eric Gordon had 15 off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't listed any players on their injury report ahead of their game against the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets have listed only Danuel House Jr. in their injury report. He is listed as day-to-day, due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, John Wall will not be playing either. His absence isn't injury-related as well. The club and the player have come to a mutual agreement to find him a trade move and he isn't expected to play again for the franchise.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey in action during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey could start as guards, while Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort and Derrick Favors will likely complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Theo Maledon, Kenrich Williams, Tren Mann and Aleksej Pokusveski are likely to play key roles off the bench.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets may shuffle their starting lineup after enduring a huge loss in their opening game. Eric Gordon could be back in the mix in the small forward position, replacing Jae'Sean Tate. Meanwhile, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Daniel Theis and Christian Wood are likely to keep their places.

Tate, Alperen Sengun and DJ Augustin could play the most minutes off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Eric Gordon | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Christian Wood.

