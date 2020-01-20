Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th January 2020

Russell Westbrook will face his former team for just the second time

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Monday, 20 January 2020 (5:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center Houston, TX

Last Game Result

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-19): 119-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (18 January)

Houston Rockets (26-15): 115-124 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers (18 January)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost three of their past five games, although Billy Donovan's team enter the match against the Rockets after having swept aside the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The win over the Trail Blazers marked OKC's 24th win in the season, and the Thunder also memorably ruined Russell Westbrook's homecoming less than two weeks ago.

Nevertheless, playing the Rockets in Houston will be a much bigger ask for the Thunder as they have been inconsistent on the road (10-10). That said, OKC's offense has been excellent since the turn of the year, and Danilo Gallinari is expected to return after sitting out against Portland.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has made an immediate impact with the Thunder

Despite playing a joint career-low 31.8 minutes per game, Paul has played a huge role in keeping the Thunder in contention this season. The 34-year-old is currently averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per contest - and he will be out to show the Rockets that they made a mistake by trading him last summer.

Thunder Predicted Lineup:

Danilo Gallinari, Darius Bazley, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets started 2020 in excellent form, but they have now lost three consecutive games. Saturday's defeat to a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers was especially disappointing as the Rockets had dominated to for much of the first half; that result leaves them three games back from the second-place Denver Nuggets.

However, the Rockets have finally got much of their roster back following a number of notable injury absences, and they remain among the best home teams in the West with a 14-6 record. Russell Westbrook is also in excellent form, and Houston will be eager to make a good start to the week.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden's accuracy has been wayward over the past week

After recording a season-low 13 points against the Trail Blazers, Harden managed 34 against the Lakers on Saturday night. However, the 30-year-old connected with just 2 of his 9 attempts from deep, and the Rockets will be looking for a better shooting night from the former MVP.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

P.J. Tucker, Ben McLemore, Clint Capela, Russell Westbrook, James Harden

Thunder vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Thunder will once again be competitive as they look to close the gap on the Rockets. But Harden is primed for another huge night, and Houston should be able to come away with a much-needed win.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Rockets?

The game will be broadcast live on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma from 5:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.