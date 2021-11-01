Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the OKC Thunder later tonight.

The Thunder fell to the Golden State Warriors after an impressive victory over the LA Lakers. In the latter game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced 27 points and nine rebounds.

LA Clippers @LAClippers 📊 42 PTS / 15-24 FG / 6-9 3FG



The LA Clippers, in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, have relied on Paul George. The latter produced a season-high 42 points against the Portland Trail Blazers despite the Clippers losing that game.

The Clippers had beaten the Trail Blazers convincingly just a few days ago. But they were on the receiving end of elite performances from Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic, who is enjoying a fine start to his 2021-22 NBA campaign.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The young OKC Thunder team could again be without the quartet of Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, Paul Watson and the 55th overall pick, Aaron Wiggins. The four players will miss out because of G-League commitments. Otherwise, the Thunder have all their key stars available, with both Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking in good form.

Derrick Favours missed a game recently, but is free from injuries and available for this contest. The Thunder will also rely on Ty Jerome off the bench. He tallied eight points, three assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes against the Warriors.

Player Status Reason Vit Krejci Out G League Tre Mann Out G League Paul Watson Out G League Aaron Wiggins Out G League

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have struggled so far in the absence of many top stars. Kawhi Leonard is still recovering from a torn ACL, and is not expected to play for another month.

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris are the other key Clippers players who are expected to miss the OKC Thunder game. Furthermore, Keon Johnson and Jason Preston are still unavailable, with Eric Bledsoe expected to start again.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Serge Ibaka Out Back injury recovery Marcus Morris Out Knee injury maintenance Jason Preston Out Foot injury recovery Keon Johnson Out Illness

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz

The OKC Thunder have all their key stars available for this game. They are expected to start with the same lineup they had in the last game. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are expected to be their starting guards, with Luguentz Dortz and Darius Bazley staring in the forward positions. Finally, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is expected to start at center against the Clippers.

LA Clippers

With many top stars missing for the game, the LA Clippers may be forced to stick with the same lineup they had in their last time match. Paul George is in elite form, and should start alongside Nicolas Batum at the forward position.

Ivica Zubac has been able to register consecutive starts in the absence of Serge Ibaka. He is expected to start at center again. Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson could be the two starting guards for the Clippers against the Thunder on Monday.

LA Clippers @LAClippers



OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Lugentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

