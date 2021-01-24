Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a chance for revenge when they return to the Staples Center to face the LA Clippers on Sunday night. After the Clippers rushed out to a 17-point first-half lead on Friday, there was little way back for the 6-and-8 OKC side.

Sitting top of the Western Conference, the LA Clippers will be looking to extend their winning run to 7 in this fixture. With their offense running on all cylinders, there is very little stopping the Los Angeles outfit at the moment.

If the Oklahoma City Thunder are to come away with a win, their defense, which has regressed of late, will have to dig deep and thwart the Clippers' one-two punch of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers Injury Update

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder battle past the New Orleans Pelicans

Coach Mark Daigneault is expected to name an unchanged line-up against the LA Clippers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain without veteran Al Horford who has been away from the team since the birth of his daughter.

Ty Jerome, Josh Hall and Trevor Ariza are also unavailable for selection. The latter has not played yet this season due to personal reasons.

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard warms up for Los Angeles Clippers

Like their opponents, the LA Clippers have also managed to avoid COVID-19 protocols or mass injuries to their squad and will have a full-strength outfit to choose from.

Jay Scrubb is the only notable absentee as the shooting guard continues his rehabilitation after foot surgery.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Expected to have a developmental season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have impressed beyond expectation so far this year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the way for the franchise, with 21 points and 6 assists, and will start alongside George Hill in the Thunder's backcourt.

Another of OKC's young stars, Luguentz Dort is among the league's most improved players, currently scoring 13.8 points per game in his second season. Dort has cemented his place as a starter this season alongside Darius Bazley in the frontcourt, with Isaiah Roby filling in at center in Al Horford's absence.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are also expected to remain unchanged from the side that has won their last two fixtures. On Friday, coach Ty Lue put together the same starting lineup that has played 9 of the Clippers 16 games this season.

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley and MVP candidate Paul George are occupying the LA Clippers backcourt currently. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is joined by offseason acquisitions Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka in the frontcourt.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

G George Hill, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Darius Bazley, F Luguentz Dort, C Isaiah Roby

LA Clippers

G Patrick Beverley G Paul George F Kawhi Leonard F Nicolas Batum C Serge Ibaka