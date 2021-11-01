Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers look to snap their losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on Monday. The Clippers are 1-4 so far and have started their season on a rough note, whereas the Thunder continue their rebuild and also have a poor record so far.

Match Details

Fixture - Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, November 1st, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd; 8:00 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

A snap from the match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and th Houston Rockets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the youngest team in the NBA with an average age of 23.5 and are 1-6 so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. The team is deep in their rebuilding mission and another lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is exactly what the front office is looking for.

Their lone victory was against a LeBron James-less LA Lakers when they came back from a 26-point deficit to win the game down the stretch. Six players on the team scored in double-figures and outlasted a combined 50-point outing by Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Darius Bazley, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort have all been scoring in double-digits with 10.0, 10.7 and 11.7 points per game respectively. Australian rookie Josh Giddey is also leading the Oklahoma City Thunder in assists (5.6) and steals (1.4) per game.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making the case for his first All-Star selection this season. He is averaging a team-high 22.0 points per game and has led the Oklahoma City Thunder in points in all five games so far. The team is not looking to chase wins so coach Mark Daigneault has given Gilgeous-Alexander the freedom to operate.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last 3 games:



27 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST

30 PTS - 1 REB - 4 AST

29 PTS - 6 REB - 8 AST



All-Star Leap? 🤷‍♂️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last 3 games: 27 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST30 PTS - 1 REB - 4 AST 29 PTS - 6 REB - 8 AST All-Star Leap? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/43qRU9xfst

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Derrick Favors.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The LA Clippers haven't had the start to the season that they were hoping for. They are 1-4 through their first five games so far, the third-worst record in the league, and the absence of Kawhi Leonard has hurt them severely. Paul George is trying his best to get the LA Clippers to victory but the team around him is too injury-riddled to compete with playoff contenders.

They have lost to the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers have decent defense but are ranked 26th in the league in offensive rating (101.5). Ivica Zubac has done a great job filling in for Serge Ibaka ever since the latter got injured last season.

In addition to Leonard and Ibaka, the likes of Marcus Morris, Keon Johnson and Jason Preston are all ruled out for the game as well.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Hi, Hello



The Clippers still have A LOT of guys out.



Keon Johnson (G-League Assignment)

Serge Ibaka (Lower Back)

Kawhi Leonard (Right Knee)

Marcus Morris (Left Knee)

Jason Preston (Right Foot)



Have a nice day! And Believe! Hi, HelloThe Clippers still have A LOT of guys out.Keon Johnson (G-League Assignment)Serge Ibaka (Lower Back)Kawhi Leonard (Right Knee)Marcus Morris (Left Knee)Jason Preston (Right Foot)Have a nice day! And Believe!

There is speculation that Kawhi Leonard might return in time for the postseason and the LA Clippers will get right back into championship contention. However, if the Clippers aren't even in playoff contention, Leonard's return will be futile.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers.

Paul George leads the LA Clippers in scoring with 27.6 points per game, the third-highest in the league. He has had two 40-point outings in the last four games but has also registered two games with less than 20 points. There is no doubt that George needs to play at an MVP level every game if the LA Clippers are to make the playoffs as one of the top 6 seeds.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Thunder vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are hungry for a win after facing two consecutive defeats so they will likely start out all guns blazing on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The latter is one of the worst teams in the league and the LA Clippers should fancy the chances of their second victory of the season. Moreover, the game is at Staples Center, giving the Clippers an edge over the young Thunder squad.

Where to watch the Thunder vs Clippers game?

The matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Oklahoma (OK) and Bally Sports Southern California (SoCal). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ and WWLS 98.1FM OKC to listen to the match's live commentary.

