Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers: Predictions and betting tips | Jan. 16, 2023-24 

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on back-to-back nights. Tip-off will be at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and can be streamed online on MAX, FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

The Thunder (27-12) lost to the Lakers on the road on Tuesday, 112-105. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 49 points and 12 assists in the loss. This snapped their four-game winning streak, but they are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

On Monday, the Clippers (25-14) lost to the Timberwolves on the road in a low-scoring contest, 109-105. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell combined for 50 points. The Clippers' only two losses in their previous ten games add up to an 8-2 record.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: OKC (+180) vs. Clippers (-185)

Spread: OKC (+5.5) vs. Clippers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): OKC (O 236) vs. Clippers (U 236.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers preview

The Thunder are second in the West and have been playing great all season. Shai Gilgeous Alexander has put himself in MVP contention with his brilliance. He is averaging 31.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The Thunder have gone 4-1 in the last 5 games, including 3 road games going 2-1.

The Clippers are fourth in the West, led by superstar talents James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. They've only lost four of their last 20 games and are 16-4 at home. Leonard is averaging 24.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 1.7 steals on 52% shooting.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers starting lineups

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start as the PG, Josh Giddey as the SG, Luguentz Dort as the SF, Jalen Williams as the PF, and Chet Holmgren as the center.

For the Clippers, James Harden will start as the PG, Terance Mann as the SG, Paul George as the SF, Kawhi Leonard as the PF, and Daniel Theis as the center.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers betting tips

Kawhi Leonard's player props are set at over 28.5 points for -115, over 6.5 rebounds for -133 and over 3.5 for +105.

James Harden leads the Clippers in assists with 8.4 while averaging 17.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. His player props are set at over 16.5 points for -115, over 5.5 rebounds for +120 and over 8.5 assists for -133.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers predictions

The Thunder and LA Clippers game is anticipated to be closely contested. The Clippers, known for their strong defensive play, are favored to win the game, especially given their dominant home record.

However, the Thunders boast the best net rating at 8.3 and have the fourth-best offensive rating at 119.8, with the Clippers behind them at 119.0.

The Thunder won their most recent meeting, 134-115, thanks to a game-high 31 points from Gilgeous Alexander.

