Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns with the LA Lakers in an exciting Western Conference matchup at Staples Center on Thursday.

In their previous encounter last month, the Thunder put up a resilient performance to secure a 123-115 win over the Lakers.

Since then, the LA Lakers have transformed into a completely different unit. They have won their last three games and appear to have finally found their rhythm.

In their previous game, the Purple and Gold held onto the end and pulled off a 119-117 win against the Houston Rockets. They will be hoping to carry this momentum into Thursday's game and get their revenge with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder's only win this season has been against the LA Lakers. The team has a 1-6 record and has not been able to secure consistent victories. Their last match against the LA Clippers ended in a 99-94 loss.

The Thunder will be hoping to keep all that disappointment aside and put their best foot forward against the Lakers on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have listed Luguentz Dort and Gabriel Deck as questionable for Thursday's game due to injuries.

Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, Paul Watson and Aaron Wiggins are all out for this game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Luguentz Dort Questionable Right Shoulder Contusion Gabriel Deck Questionable Left Heel Contusion Vit Krejci Out G-League Tre Mann Out G-League Paul Watson Out G- League Aaron Wiggins Out G- League

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers still have a long list of injury problems this season. Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker remain out for the Purple and Gold due to injuries.

Wayne Ellington's status has been updated as probable for Thursday's game. Anthony Davis has also been listed as probable due to left ankle soreness. His non-availability will increase the tension for the Lakers, as AD has been one of the best players on the team this season.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



— Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable.

—

The Lakers' injury report for tomorrow against OKC:— Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable.— LeBron James and Dwight Howard are questionable.— Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.

LeBron James is also listed as questionable for this game due to right ankle soreness. After sitting out two games, Dwight Howard has also been listed as questionable for the encounter.

Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff will not be available for this game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Probable Left Ankle Soreness Wayne Ellington Probable Left Hamstring Strain LeBron James Questionable Right Ankle Soreness Dwight Howard Questionable Neck Stiffness Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Talen Horton-Tucker Out Right Thumb Injury Sekou Doumbouya Out G-League Jay Huff Out G-League

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey look like a promising backcourt duo for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two players are extremely talented and are capable of turning any game on its head with their performances.

If Lu Dort remains out for Thursday's game, Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will feature on the frontcourt. Derrick Favors will once again start as center for the Thunder.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will likely deploy the same starting lineup that they have been using in the past few games.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley will start on the backcourt. If LeBron James does not play the game, Kent Bazemore could start on the frontcourt with Carmelo Anthony.

With Anthony Davis listed as probable, the Lakers may give DeAndre Jordan a chance to start as center against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Darius Bazley | Power Forward - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | Center - Derrick Favors

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Carmelo Anthony | Center - DeAndre Jordan

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh