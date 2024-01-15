Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers: Predictions and betting tips | January 15, 2024

The LA Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, January 15 at the Crypto.com Arena. The tip off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET as part of NBA's MLK Day matchup. This game will be available on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet for home TV, and Bally Sports OK for away TV.

The Thunder are second in the West (27-11) and are currently on a four-game winning streak. They have won eight of their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers have fallen to 11th in the West (19-21), going below .500 after losing two consecutive games to the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers and the Thunder have played 265 games in the regular season, with the former winning 154 games and the latter 111.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers predictions, starting lineups, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: OKC (+105) vs. Lakers (-118)

Spread: OKC (+2) vs. Lakers (-1.5)

Total(O/U): OKC (O 237.5) vs. Lakers (U 238)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers preview

The Thunder are on a roll, winning consecutive games, which included a blowout game against the Blazers (139-77). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leading the Thunder, is having an MVP-caliber season with an average of 31.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Additionally, he is leading the league in steals with an average of 2.4.

The Lakers, albeit struggling as of late, will be looking to return to winning ways at home. They have Anthony Davis and LeBron James at the forefront of their team's success. Davis is having a phenomenal year, notably a healthy one, averaging 25.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg and 2.6 bpg. His defensive contributions have garnered All-NBA Defensive Team consideration with his rim protection abilities.

Davis and Gilgeous-Alexander will significantly influence the game, with Chet Holmgren and Austin Reaves playing their roles as co-stars.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers starting lineups

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start as the PG, Josh Gidey as the SG, Luguentz Dort as the SF, Jalen Williams as the PF and Chet Holmgren as the Center.

For the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell will start as the PG, Taurean Prince as the SG, Austin Reaves as the SF, Jarred Vanderbilt as the PF and Anthony Davis as the Center.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers betting tips

Davis' player props for Monday's game are set at Over 28.5 points for -130, Over 14.5 rebounds for +100 and Over 2.5 assists for +114.

Shai Gilgeous' player props for Monday are set at Over 31.5 points for -145, Over 6.5 rebounds for -115 and Over 6.5 assists for +105.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Lakers predictions

The Thunder have been in impressive form, winning nine of their last 11 games, while the Lakers have struggled, losing six of their last eight games. This contrast in performance has led to predictions favouring the Thunder to win the match.

The Lakers are 13-7 at home and the Thunder are 11-6 on the road. The game is expected to be competitive throughout, with the Lakers winning the last head-to-head meet on the road 129-120 back in December 24, 2023.

