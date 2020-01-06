Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th January 2020

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Monday, 6th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last Game Result

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-15): 121-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (4th January)

Philadelphia 76ers (23-14): 108-118 defeat to the Houston Rockets (3rd January)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Despite losing Paul George and Russell Westbrook during the 2019 offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder have managed to stay in contention, and are currently among the NBA's most in-form teams. Saturday's 121-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers marked OKC's ninth win in 10 games, and Billy Donovan's team are now six games clear of the 9th placed San Antonio Spurs. While OKC is managing a modest 108.6 points per game, their defense is among the best in the Western Conference, and they possess one of the NBA's best reserves in Dennis Schroder.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been excellent throughout his first few months with the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has quickly stepped up as an ideal replacement for Westbrook since his summer trad as the 21-year-old's performances continue to improve. Gilgeous-Alexander has only failed to reach 20 points in one of his last 9 appearances, and he travels to Philadelphia averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Thunder Predicted Lineup:

Danilo Gallinari, Terrance Ferguson, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge statement on Christmas Day by beating the Milwaukee Bucks, and the team appeared primed to close the gap to the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, Brett Brown's side has since lost four consecutive games, and the Sixers didn't resemble a contending team as they were outbattled by the Houston Rockets on Friday. The offense has particularly struggled over the past week, although the Sixers remain excellent at Wells Fargo Center (16-2), and Brown's team will be confident of avoiding a fifth straight defeat.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Emiid is vital to the Philadelphia 76ers' hopes of picking up a win

Joel Embiid cut a frustrated during Philadelphia's latest defeat in Houston, although the Cameroonian still managed to contribute 20 points and 12 rebounds. With that said, the 25-year-old will need to improve his shooting against the Thunder as he made just 7 of his 17 attempts from the floor.

Sixers Predicted Lineup:

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson

Thunder vs Sixers Match Prediction

OKC enters the contest with all the momentum, although the Sixers have enjoyed an extra night of rest, and their excellent record at home should be enough for them to secure a much-needed win.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Sixers?

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Fox Sports Oklahoma from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.