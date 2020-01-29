Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th January 2020

OKC Thunder have exceeded expectations so far this season

Match details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last game result

Oklahoma City Thunder (28-20): 97-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (27 Jan, Monday)

Sacramento Kings (17-29): 133-129 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27 Jan, Monday)

Oklahoma City Thunder preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on an absolute roll lately. They have won nine of their last 10 away games, with the loss coming against Philadelphia on Jan 6th. Thunder are sitting seventh in the west and are four and a half games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies who occupy the final playoff spot. OKC ranks fifth-best in the offensive rating in the league and its top four scorers have all averaged between 18 and 21 points.

Key player – Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been the most clutch player in the NBA this season

The veteran superstar has been a great addition to the Thunder. He has marshaled the troops to near perfection while shooting nearly 36.4% from beyond the arc. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 5 rebounds this season. CP3 has been the most clutch player in the NBA this season.

OKC Thunder predicted lineup:

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Sacramento Kings preview

The Sacramento Kings host the Thunder and will look to their last clash for inspiration. That’s when the Kings came back from an 11 point deficit to win 94-93 after a clutch three-pointer from Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Kings were on a six-game losing streak but that has been turned around with two consecutive wins against Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key player – Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield dropped 42 points in his last game

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 42 points the last time he took to the court for the Kings. It led to a comeback win against the Timberwolves after trailing them by 17 points at one time. He also became the third-ever player to score 40 points or more and make 9 or more threes from the bench. He’s averaging 20.5 points, 3.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting at an accuracy of 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Sacramento Kings predicted lineup:

De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Dewayne Dedmon

Thunder vs Kings match prediction

This promises to be an exciting match with quality young players as well as seasoned veterans on show. The atrocious Kings defense will have to come up with a plan to slow down the Thunder offense who has been averaging over 116 points in their last three games.

Where to watch Thunder vs Kings

You can watch the game live on NBC Sports California and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.