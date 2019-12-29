Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th December 2019

The Toronto Raptors picked up a statement win against Boston.

Match details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, 29 December 2019 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last game results

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-15): 104-102 win over Charlotte Hornets (27 December, Friday)

Toronto Raptors (22-10): 113-97 win over Boston Celtics (28 December, Saturday)

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Despite injuries to Danilo Gallinari and Andre Roberson, the Oklahoma City Thunder have won five of their last six games. Their recent spurt of quality basketball has propelled them up the Western Conference Standings and their 16-15 (0.516) win-loss record sees them occupy the seventh spot.

Gallinari, who is averaging 18 points per game, is expected to miss three weeks due to an ankle issue. He is one of five Thunder players averaging double digits in scoring this season so far and his absence will be key.

Key player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting together a MIP-worthy season in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has embraced his role as a shooting guard for the Thunder, and is putting together blazing all-round numbers. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-best 19.4 points per game and is leading his team in scoring.

Playing over 35 minutes per contest, Gilgeous-Alexander is making almost 46% of his field-goal attempts and recording 1.1 steals per game on the defensive end as well.

He has grown exponentially as a player this season, and his confidence seems to be at an all-time high in a Thunder jersey.

Thunder predicted lineup

Darius Bazley, Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Terrance Ferguson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are currently without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, who are all out indefinitely due to injuries. Despite the absence of prominent names on the roster, the Raptors have showcased an impressive winning mentality.

Right after the Celtics beat them on Christmas Day, the defending champions got their revenge courtesy a convincing 113-97 victory over Boston last night.

They're currently 22-10 (0.688) on the season and situated at the fourth spot on the Eastern Conference Standings.

Key player - Kyle Lowry

Lowry missed the first 11 games of the season due to injury.

Kyle Lowry's return to the Toronto lineup has brought in a much-needed veteran touch to the ball-handling duties. He is averaging 7.6 dimes so far, along with scoring 20.8 points per game.

Along with 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, Lowry is also shooting 38% from the three-point line and playing over 38 minutes per contest to make up for the lack of talent on the roster.

Raptors predicted lineup

Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw

Thunder vs Raptors match prediction

The Raptors are playing extremely hard on both ends of the floor. When OKC take the court in Toronto, they could end up running into a wall of solid defense and lightning-fast transition offense. The defending champions have only lost four games at home this year and are can be backed to keep that record intact for the foreseeable future.

Where to watch Thunder vs Raptors?

There will be local coverage of the game on SN1 and FOX Sports Oklahoma from 6:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.