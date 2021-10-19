Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA 2021-22 game on their home court at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The match, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, will be the season opener for both the Thunder and the Jazz.

The Utah Jazz won 52 of their 72 games in the 2020-21 regular season. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder won only 22 games. While Utah will try to reach the NBA Finals this season, the Thunder will hope to find a way into the top eight.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20th; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 21st; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder played four games during the preseason. Continuing their losing streak from the last season, they lost three of their four preseason games. So against the Jazz in their season opener, OKC will have their task cut out.

The Thunder have a healthy roster at their disposal, which could work to their advantage, though. Shai' Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring prowess and the presence of Darius Bazley as the team's power forward could be beneficial against the Jazz. Ty Jerome, Dort and Al Harford may also prove successful in stretching the Jazz's defense with their lethal downtown shooting.

Key Player- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 23 points on 50% shooting he is the 4th third year player in the last 20 years to do so, Joining Stoudemire, Bosh, and AD. Only 4 West players put up Shai’s stat line last year LeBron, Nikola, and Kawhi are the others. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 23 points on 50% shooting he is the 4th third year player in the last 20 years to do so, Joining Stoudemire, Bosh, and AD. Only 4 West players put up Shai’s stat line last year LeBron, Nikola, and Kawhi are the others.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a brilliant playmaker and scorer. Not only is he a brilliant long range shooter, but he is also deadly in the restricted area. Although his mid-range shooting leaves much to be desired, the 6' 6" guard makes up for that with his above-the-break threes and feeding prowess.

In the 2020-21 regular season, he started 35 games. The 2018-19 All-Rookie averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds, doing so at 50.8% field-goal shooting while converting 8.2 of his 16.1 attempts. Having missed the second half of last season, the Thunder will look forward to his return, as he could be a key player against the Jazz.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; G - Ty Jerome; F - Luguentz Dort; F - Darius Bazley; C - Isaiah Roby.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz were unstoppable in the 2020-21 regular season, steamrolling most teams they met in their conference or outside. Their record of 52 wins and 20 losses was the best in the entire league.

They also played well in the playoffs, but were ultimately overwhelmed by the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Semi-finals. This season, the Jazz will look to remain a playoff contender and perhaps reach the NBA Finals.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

The Ringer @ringer theringer.com/2021/10/15/227… Can Rudy Gobert stand his ground in the modern NBA and finally lift the Jazz to the NBA Finals? The game’s best shot-blocker has dealt with rejection plenty of times before. @KevinOConnorNBA Can Rudy Gobert stand his ground in the modern NBA and finally lift the Jazz to the NBA Finals? The game’s best shot-blocker has dealt with rejection plenty of times before. @KevinOConnorNBA: theringer.com/2021/10/15/227…

It may come as a surprise for Utah Jazz fans to see Rudy Gobert's name here instead of Donovan Mitchell as a key player for this game. While Mitchell is one of the best offensive players in the league, Gobert is one of the top two defenders.

Stifle Tower's impact on games can be unparalleled. He isn't just a shot blocker or dominant paint presence but also a breaker of spirits. His undeniable defensive prowess can inhibit the offensive abilities of opponent teams and also destroy their morale. Considering the same, Gobert could be a key player for the Jazz against the Thunder.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Clarkson; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rody Gobert.

Thunder vs Jazz Match Prediction

Although Oklahoma's squad has some decent offensive players and a capable point guard, they are no match for the downtown shooters on the Jazz's roster. Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all better downtown shooters than Jerome, the best three-point shooter on the Thunder's roster.

Utah are stronger than the Thunder, both offensively and defensively. So they are expected to win this game on Wednesday.

Where to watch Thunder vs Jazz?

AT&T Sportsnet - Roc and Bally Sports OK will provide local coverage for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz game on Wednesday. The game will also be available online via the NBA League Pass.

