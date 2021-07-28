Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball: 5 takeaways as Team USA bounce back with 120-66 win against Iran

Team USA recovered from an embarrassing first-game loss in their 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball opener with a 120-66 dismantling of Iran on Wednesday. Iran had lost 84-78 against the Czech Republic in their first game of the competition in Saitama, Japan.

Team USA unleashed their full arsenal in this game, with every player scoring at least four points and six players tallying double figures. This was the kind of win USA needed to boost their confidence after being blasted left and right following their disappointing 83-76 loss to France on Sunday.

The Iranians had three players score in double digits as Hamed Haddadi led his teammates with 15 points, Mohammad Jamshidijafarabadi had 14, while Navid Rezaeifar had 12. No other players from Iran scored more than eight points.

On that note, here are five takeaways from Team USA’s impressive performance against Iran in the Tokyo Olympics:

#5 Team USA are a cut above the competition

This was a massacre of epic proportions, with Team USA leading by 16 points at the end of the first quarter and 30 at the half, 60-30. Say what you will about their loss to the French team last weekend, but when the Americans are in sync, they are virtually unbeatable.

Team USA showcased all of their attributes in this game, with every player scoring at least four points and six players tallying double figures. Damian Lillard had 21 points, Devin Booker 16 and Jayson Tatum scored 14 on the night.

#4 Damian Lillard makes up for turnover against France

Damian Lillard (#6) of Team United States shoots over Mohammadsina Vahedi (#3).

In the dying seconds of Team USA’s loss to France, Lillard slipped and fell as he was receiving a pass, and that resulted in a costly turnover. The highly competitive Lillard was determined to make up for that mistake on Wednesday, pouring in 21 points, all of them in 3-pointers (7 of 13) to lead his team in scoring.

USA Basketball hit 19 threes in a win against Iran, 120-66.



◽️ Damian Lillard: 21 PTS (seven threes)

◽️ Devin Booker: 16 PTS

◽️ Jayson Tatum: 14 PTS

◽️ Zach LaVine: 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/7cMgZDzBuc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 28, 2021

Lillard had a hot streak late in the second quarter, nailing three consecutive baskets against Iran in a fiery display of his three-point prowess. That run gave Team USA the boost they needed to keep them from relaxing before the first half ended.

