NBA Trade Rumors: Montrezl Harrell part of LA Lakers package to acquire Buddy Hield

Montrezl Harrell is said to be a puzzle piece in the LA Lakers' bid to land the Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, per recent NBA trade rumors. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the former Sixth Man of the Year was included in trade discussions that also had their 2021 draft pick and Kyle Kuzma going to the Kings.

"Multiple league sources told HoopsHype that Harrell and the Lakers’ 22nd overall pick were also discussed in variations of the trade talks centered around Kuzma and Hield," Scotto wrote.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania had reported earlier that the LA Lakers had been in talks with the Sacramento Kings to acquire Buddy Hield in exchange for a package that included Kuzma.

Montrezl Harrell's inclusion in the proposed package is both due to the fact that they have to make the salaries match and to fill a potential void for the Kings, who could lose prized center Richaun Holmes to free agency.

Harrell averaged 13.5 points on 62.2 percent shooting from the field and grabbed 6.2 rebounds a game in 22.9 minutes off the bench for the LA Lakers last season. He had multiple DNP-CDs last season as Lakers coach Frank Vogel was trying to juggle his lineup late in the year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Montrezl Harrell has to opt in to LA Lakers contract to be traded

Montrezl Harrell #15 in action against the Washington Wizards

For a deal with the Sacramento Kings to be consummated with Montrezl Harrell as part of a package, there’s one decision that has to be made by the LA Lakers big man. Harrell has to opt in to his $9.7 million player option for the coming season.

Scotto also reported that it’s 50-50 at this point if he will exercise that option, but an earlier report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report suggested that Montrezl Harrell is “leaning toward opting in.”

Montrezl Harrell could really help his value going into next offseason by spending one year as the starting center in Sacramento. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 27, 2021

With teams likely gearing up for next year’s free agency rather than this summer, it’s possible that the market may be hesitant to sign Harrell to a higher contract than what he could get with the LA Lakers by opting in. If he exercises his option, Montrezl Harrell could then be part of a trade that would send him to the Kings.

The LA Lakers are looking to shore up their 3-point shooting, and few are better at that than Buddy Hield, who drained a career-high 282 threes last season. That total is just second to the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s total of 337.

