Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball: Top 5 non-NBA players to watch out for

Now that NBA action has got over, attention will turn to the basketball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Three sets of four teams will comprise the group stages, with eight teams progressing into the quarter-finals. Team USA are the favorites to take home the gold medal, considering their wealth of top NBA talent and championship experience.

It won't be plain sailing for coach Gregg Popovich, though, as the likes of Spain, Australia, France and Argentina harbor hopes of podium finish and have rosters filled with NBA and non-NBA talent to challenge the US juggernaut.

While attention will be on the NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Patty Mills, a few lesser-known non-NBA players could also make an impact for at the Tokyo Olympics. On that note, here's a look at five such players.

#5 Sergio Llull (Spain)

Sergio Llull is one of the most revered European players at the Olympics.

A player who may be familiar to Houston Rockets fans is Sergio Llull. The organization attempted in vain to bring the Spanish guard to the NBA.

Llull has played most of his career with Real Madrid, winning almost every major award on offer for a European player. He is a two-time Euroleague champion, a Euroleague MVP, a six-time Spanish league champion and League MVP, to name a few.

Although he is approaching the end of his career, Llull is an integral part of the Spanish roster at the Olympics. He was a part of the team that won gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 assists in eight games. Llull also has a bronze and a silver medal from two previous Olympic Games.

#4 Duop Reath (Australia)

Australian big man Duop Reath goes up for a rebound against Bam Adebayo.

After starring for the LSU Tigers, Duop Reath went undrafted in 2018 and has since plied his trade in Serbia before earning a move this summer back to Australia to play for the Illawarra Hawks.

Haven't seen Duop Reath in action?



Reath could be an energetic option off the bench for the Boomers at the Tokyo Olympics and has impressed since earning his call-up to the roster.

In Australia's exhibition matches before the tournament, Reath grabbed nine points and three rebounds against Team USA in just 13 minutes before draining 17 points in an impressive shooting performance against Nigeria. Australia will be hunting for a podium finish at the Olympics and have the depth of talent to do so.

