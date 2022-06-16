“One of them is bad enough, but when both of them get going, it’s a wrap” - Stephen A. Smith says Klay Thompson hitting shots can demoralize opponents, says there won’t be a Game 7 if Klay plays well

Klay Thompson hasn't really been great in the NBA Finals. Even so, the Golden State Warriors are up 3-2 and can close the series on Thursday in Boston.

If necessary, Game 7 is Sunday in San Francisco. However, there may not be the need for Game 7 if Thompson is at his best. After all, he is known for his Game 6 performances.

Klay Thompson needs to get on fire

Klay Thompson has averaged 18.0 points per game in the NBA Finals. While this average is solid, he's missed too many shots. The Warriors guard has shot only 38.3%, including 36.7% from the 3-point line.

The shooting percentages are way below the career marks (45.8%, including 41.7% from deep) of one of the best shooters in NBA history. But he can still redeem himself, and Game 6 is a great opportunity for that.

Fans know how good Thompson is in Game 6. In these games, Thompson has shot a ridiculous 49.5% from long range.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Warriors will wrap up the series if Thompson plays well. He is aware of his Game 6 performances and believes Thompson will have a good game.

"When Klay Thompson starts hitting jump shots, particularly with Steph Curry, it just demoralizes the opposition," Smith said. "One of them is bad enough, but when both of them get going, it's a wrap."

Curry had a poor shooting performance in Game 5, but the Warriors didn't need him to win 104-94 on Monday. However, the analyst doesn't think Curry will have another game like that.

"I believe Steph Curry will not shoot 0-for-9 again from 3-point range," Smith said. "I expect him to get going. So, you add Klay to that mix, there won't be a Game 7."

Will the Warriors finish the job?

Playing in Boston can be tough, but the Warriors have already won one game there. Furthermore, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks also won two games each in Boston this postseason.

It won't be surprising if the Golden State Warriors win another championship on Thursday night.

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung I feel like Klay going for 50 in Game 6 , he just getting warm right now. I feel like Klay going for 50 in Game 6 , he just getting warm right now.

After all, the Celtics allowed Jimmy Butler to score 47 points in Game 6 in Boston. Even though their defense is amazing, they can definitely be beaten. If the Warriors get "Game 6 Klay," the series will be over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far