“You have the 2 best shooters in the history of basketball on the same team, and they get along famously” - Skip Bayless says he’s never seen anything like the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson relationship 

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the best shooting duo in NBA history. No one else even comes close in terms of spectacular shooting performances.

What makes this duo even more amazing is the fact that both players were drafted by the Golden State Warriors. Curry entered the league in the 2009 NBA draft, while Thompson was drafted two years later.

Both were solid contributors immediately after entering the league. However, no one could have predicted they would become as amazing as they are now.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have won three championships together, both with the Warriors. They have a chance to win their fourth title on Thursday night.

Steph Curry's relationship with Klay Thompson is amazing

Both Steph and Klay are fantastic scorers, but the fact that they make it work together is amazing.

Unlike many other superstars in the league, these two have no problems sharing the court. They both get enough opportunities to score and are also willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

Skip Bayless recently spoke about Steph's relationship with Thompson, saying how incredible the two of them are. Bayless explained how the two of them get along well, which is key to their success, stating:

"I have never, ever, in all my career, seen anything like this professional relationship between Steph and Klay that has lasted now for 11 seasons. ... You have the two best shooters in the history of basketball on the same team and they get along famously."

The NBA analyst also talked about Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, one of the most famous tandems in the history of the league. He said that Pippen, back in 1998, started to make waves.

Even though the two of them played incredibly well together and won numerous championships, it was hard for them to coexist. Pippen ended up leaving the Chicago Bulls in 1998 and joining the Houston Rockets.

This shows just how hard it is for two players to coexist and respect each other throughout their entire careers. However, that hasn't been an issue for the Warriors sharpshooters.

Championship number four

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. If they win another game in the series, they will win their fourth title, which will be amazing.

Steph Curry has carried the Warriors so far in the finals, but everyone is expecting Klay to step up and have another iconic Game 6 performance.

Curry has averaged 30.6 points per game in the series, despite his 16-point performance in Game 5. On the other hand, Klay Thompson has only converted 38.3% of his field goals for an average of 18.0 points.

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are already the greatest shooting duo the NBA has ever seen. However, they could end their careers as the best duo of all time if they win a few more rings together.

One more win will bring them to their fourth NBA championship, which is a fantastic achievement.

