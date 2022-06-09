“That personnel over there in Boston ain’t changing, and guess what? That attitude ain’t changing either” - Kendrick Perkins says he’s worried about Steph Curry’s injury, cites the short turnaround

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. After another fantastic defensive performance in the fourth-quarter, the Boston Celtics defended their home-court.

Unfortunately, the Warriors may have lost more than just a game. During the last quarter, Steph Curry injured his foot. Curry has been the best player in the series by a mile. Losing him would be fatal for Golden State.

Before the series started, the Warriors were clear favorites to win it all. However, the situation has drastically changed since Game 3. The Celtics are now in the driver's seat and have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead on Friday night.

Steph Curry's injury may be too costly for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors cannot afford to lose Steph Curry, not even for one game. While the All-Star point guard said he was fine after the last game, we will have to wait for more information on his status.

Curry believes that he suffered a mild foot sprain, which shouldn't be anything serious. Even if he doesn't miss the next game of the series, it's debatable if he can fully recover since the game is in less than two days.

Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtic player, recently spoke about the situation, expressing concern over Steph Curry's injury. Perkins said:

"Here's the point why I'm worried about Steph. Between games one, two and three, you had three or four days in between. There is only one day in between and you have a quick turnaround."

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are healthy and will have all of their players available. This is something that will give them a huge advantage in Game 4. Perkins is aware of this and believes that the Celtics will capitalize on it.

Perkins said:

"That personnel over there in Boston ain't changing. That attitude ain't changing either. Because that's a reflection of Ime Udoka. The way that them boys play in Boston is a reflection of how Ime Udoka approaches the game."

The former NBA player gave Ime Udoka, the Celtics head coach, a lot of credit for challenging the team. Despite being a rookie head coach, he has done a perfect job so far in the series and has been a huge part of the Celtics' success.

Steph Curry needs more help

The Golden State Warriors simply cannot afford to lose Steph Curry. He's been their only consistent player so far in the series, and they would fall apart without him.

In three games so far, the sharpshooter has averaged 31.3 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field. He's also been shooting lights out from beyond the arc as he's converted 48.6 percent of 3-pointers.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph appeared to be in pain after scrambling for a ball late in the fourth quarter Steph appeared to be in pain after scrambling for a ball late in the fourth quarter https://t.co/nRkBaWfCSA

Game 4 will take place on Friday, and the Warriors are hoping Curry will be back at 100%. The Celtics know what's at stake and that the next game will be the most important game of the series. If they win, they will almost certainly be guaranteed to win a championship.

After all, the only team that has come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. They did this against the Warriors, so it would be interesting to see if the Warriors could do the same thing.

