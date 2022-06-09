"Win, lose, draw, hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it" - Draymond Green refuses to back down on mid-game podcasts, declares "Y'all getting this podcast"

Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics won Game 3 after another fantastic defensive performance in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry had another great performance, but his 31 points were not enough to beat the Celtics. The Warriors lost Game 1 of the series as well as the home-court advantage, which may turn out to be the most important game.

The next game of the NBA Finals is in Boston too. If the Celtics win it, they will go up 3-1 and put the Warriors in a very difficult situation. As many fans know, the only team that has come back from being 3-1 in NBA Finals history is the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. They did it against the Warriors!

Draymond Green once again had a poor performance. He was also criticized for his podcast after the game.

Draymond Green's podcast is here to stay

After Game 3, Draymond Green was asked if his podcast revealed any important information regarding the game plan. The Warriors forward has shared some details that may have hurt the team.

Draymond Green got quite defensive while answering the question. He doesn't believe that he's done anything wrong. According to him, he didn't reveal anything special.

The Golden State Warrior, a day later, clarified that he has no plans on stopping the podcast. Green said:

"I hear all the noise about the podcast. It's not going anywhere. You're going to get this podcast. If you don't want to listen, don't, but you're going to get this podcast. ... Sorry, this podcast is probably doing better numbers than yours.

"Y'all going to get this podcast. Win, lose, draw, hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it. Y'all getting this podcast."

While it's clear that Green will keep doing podcasts, it will be interesting to see if he does something differently. After all, Steve Kerr and the Warriors may not be too happy if they believe that he over shares.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife DRAYMOND: "Sorry this podcast is probably doing better numbers than yours...Y'all going to get this podcast. Win, lose, draw, hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it. Y'all getting this podcast."



DRAYMOND: "Sorry this podcast is probably doing better numbers than yours...Y'all going to get this podcast. Win, lose, draw, hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it. Y'all getting this podcast." https://t.co/4M2KKKZsNY

Green has been horrible so far in the NBA Finals

While Draymond Green is considered one of the best defensive players in the NBA, offense is his weakness. Unfortunately, he hasn't done a good job on either end so far in the finals.

In Game 3, Green scored only two points on 1-for-4 shooting. He grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and also had a block. However, he fouled out for the second time in three games.

So far in the series, Draymond Green has had as many points as fouls, which shows how awful he has been.

The Golden State Warriors need him to do a much better job if they want to avoid a 3-1 hole. If he doesn't improve, there is no doubt that his last podcast of the season isn't going to be very happy.

Game 4 of the series takes place on Friday in Boston. We will see if Draymond can bounce back and help his team tie the series, or if the Celtics will take a commanding 3-1 lead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far