“He is going down as the greatest shooter in the history of the game… It would just be more gravy on top of more gravy” - 1-time NBA Finals MVP says Steph Curry doesn’t need a finals MVP to solidify his legacy

Steph Curry has completely changed the game of basketball. His limitless range has forced teams to come up with special defensive tactics to stop the 3-point barrage. Curry is also a big reason why the entire NBA now shoots more long-range shots than ever before.

Besides his incredible scoring skills, Steph Curry is also a leader. His Golden State Warriors have won three championship rings in recent years and have a chance to win another one this year.

Despite all these championship rings and accolades, the Warriors sharpshooter has never won an NBA Finals MVP. According to Cedric Maxwell, a former NBA Finals MVP, he doesn't need this award to solidify his legacy.

Steph Curry's legacy is already impressive

Back in 2015, when the Warriors won their first NBA championship in the modern era, Andre Iguodala won the prestigious Finals MVP. Iggy won the award despite averaging only 16.3 points per game, 10 points fewer than Steph Curry.

🗓 6 years ago today...Steph Curry (46 PTS) buries the long 3-pointer in OT to beat the Thunder• Warriors opened -2 and closed -3.5• Curry tied a then NBA record with his 12th 3PM of the game 🗓 6 years ago today...Steph Curry (46 PTS) buries the long 3-pointer in OT to beat the Thunder• Warriors opened -2 and closed -3.5 😳• Curry tied a then NBA record with his 12th 3PM of the gamehttps://t.co/Sg3cQEsquB

In 2017 and 2018, Kevin Durant was named the Finals MVP. Durant carried the Warriors offensively and averaged 35.5 points in 2017. In 2018, his scoring numbers were lower, but he averaged a double-double on amazing efficiency with 7.5 assists per game.

Cedric Maxwell, who won the Finals MVP in 1981, doesn't believe that Steph Curry needs this award to solidify his legacy.

When Max Kellerman asked Maxwell if it's important for Curry's legacy to win the award, Maxwell said:

"I really don't think so. And the reason I say this is because you look at all his accolades right now. He is going down as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA.

"He's the only MVP that had a unanimous vote. ... I don't think he needs to put that [Finals MVP] on his memo to solidify who he is as a player."

Maxwell was a two-time champion with the Boston Celtics, and he knows what it takes to win it all and be named the Finals MVP. However, he doesn't consider it necessary for Curry's career.

Steph Curry is a top 10 player for Cedric Maxwell

Cedric Maxwell, who is currently a Boston Celtics radio analyst, believes that Curry is already one of the top 10 players in NBA history. Maxwell said:

"Nobody in the history of the NBA has ever been a unanimous MVP for one year. Nobody has shot the ball the way he has... Would you take him with one of your top 10 picks if you were picking right now. You probably would, because he's the greatest shooter.

"And the thing he does, more than anything else, he has changed the game. Very few players in the history of the game changed the way the game is played."

The two-time NBA champion has also compared Curry to Wilt Chamberlain in terms of how they both changed the game.

