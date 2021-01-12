1 Player the Miami Heat can sign prior to the NBA Trade Deadline to become title contenders 

The Miami Heat were the ultimate underdogs last season as they reached the NBA Finals as a fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami became the third-lowest seeded team to pull off this feat since 1984.

Led by a determined Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat were able to surprise everyone as they tore through the top contenders in their conference and made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, when the Big Three of James, Wade and Bosh reigned supreme. The Miami Heat lost to the LA Lakers in six games, but announced their return to the biggest stage in all of basketball.

1 Player the Miami Heat should sign before the NBA Trade Deadline

However, this season has not been kind to the Eastern Conference champs as they are struggling to find their groove and have come up short of expectations. The trade rumors around James Harden coming in with a blockbuster deal have been doing the rounds for a while now, but do not appear to be going anywhere.

The Heat are brimming with young talent that can represent the franchise into the future. Giving them up for one star player could be a risky endeavor.

Instead, the Miami Heat can look to bring in a player like Pascal Siakam. A deal that brings him in would not require the Heat to give up multiple key players in exchange. That said, the Heat would still need to sweeten the pot by parting ways with either Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro, and couple that up with future draft picks to make this work.

In this scenario, the Miami Heat would strengthen their core with a wing player who can help them on both ends of the floor during the playoffs. More than anything else, the Heat require size and athleticism if they are going to go all the way this season and Pascal Siakam could help them get there.

Toronto has already seen a host of their championship roster from 2019 take their talents to other title contenders. Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka are with the LA Clippers, and Marc Gasol shares their home arena with the LA Lakers. Pascal Siakam would bring the same championship experience with him and can help the Heat turn things around.

Pascal Siakam has been on the rise in the NBA and earned his first All-Star appearance in 2020. As a result, he has added his name to the list of elite players in the game today. Siakam made his presence felt back in the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors as he posted 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 31 minutes per game. He has steadily been increasing his production from the floor and is now averaging above 20 points, including his numbers from last season. Siakam would not only help the Miami Heat this season but could be a long-term investment for them as they build a team around new talent for the future.

If the Heat are serious about reaching the Finals again this year, Siakam could be the missing piece that can unlock their potential and help them when it matters the most.