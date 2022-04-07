“One of the reasons I decided not to go to Davidson” - Seth Curry on stepping out of Steph Curry’s shadow and making his mark

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry has become a valuable NBA player in his own right. Seth, the brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, has had to work hard to escape Stephen's shadow.

Seth has forged his own path.

After spending his freshman year at Liberty before transferring to Duke, Seth went undrafted before working his way to make it onto an NBA roster. From there, the veteran guard has turned into one of the NBA's top outside shooting assets.

On "The Draymond Green Show," the Brooklyn Nets guard talked about how he wanted to separate himself. He said that desire was one of the reasons he didn't want to go to Davidson, Steph's college, out of high school.

"Kind of my whole life, I kind of wanted to separate myself a little bit," Seth Curry said. "That's one of the reasons I decided not to go to Davidson out of high school. I wanted to kind of make my own mark, be my own person and really kind of earn everything that I did."

Seth Curry continuing to earn his spot in the NBA

It's been an underrated story to see Seth Curry make a name for himself in the NBA. After going undrafted, Curry struggled to earn minutes for the first couple of years of his career. It wasn't until his third year in the NBA – and after two G League stints – that Curry finally got the chance to earn valuable minutes. That came while playing with the Sacramento Kings.

It wasn't until his fourth year in the league as a member of the Dallas Mavericks that Curry finally got the chance to play extended minutes regularly.

After averaging just 6.3 points per game over his first three seasons, Curry saw his production jump to 12.8 ppg in his first year with the Mavericks, while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

Fast forward to this year, and Curry has turned himself into a desired asset. This season, Curry has averaged 15.0 ppg, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

Both of the brothers also had to separate themselves from their famous father. Dell Curry, the Metro Conference Player of the Year at Virginia Tech, played 16 NBA seasons. A 1986 first-round pick, Dell was the 1993-94 Sixth Man of the Year.

