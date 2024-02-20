"Only person to f**k up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan": Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen get savagely roasted by stand-up comedian

Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan was recently roasted by a comedian, who took advantage of their presence during his stand-up routine.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the comedian is seen taking aim at Larsa, NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, as the couple attended the stand-up show hosted by 10XLaw.com in Miami Beach last weekend.

"Larsa Pippen is here with Marcus Jordan," the comedian said at the start of his roast. "You're a legend. You're the only person that's ever managed to f*** up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the same time.

"You're basically the greatest New York Knick of all time," he added. "You should be in their ring of honor."

Though the jab was met with some laughs, it was clear that the vibe was a bit awkward.

Marcus and Larsa's romance has been a subject of fascination for many, as they are both connected to the Chicago Bulls' 1990s dynasty via its most famous players.

While Marcus is the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until finalizing their divorce in 2021.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship hit a bump last week and reports suggested they had broken up. However, despite that, they have been inseparable all week, having been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Larsa Pippen's co-stars suspect she may have staged her split with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen’s "Real Housewives of Miami" co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton weighed in on her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

On Monday's episode of their iHeartMedia podcast "Ay Por Favor," the friends accused their castmate of staging the breakup. This came after they saw the couple spend Valentine's Day together after their split.

“Now that other things have come to light, I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed,” said Patton bluntly.

The former publicity executive explained that she suspects the couple is “in cahoots” and arranged to have the paparazzi snapshots of their date night.

“I see the flowers, the paparazzi photos, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Is she playing all of us? That upsets me,” Patton reasoned.

Alexia Nepola agreed that all of it seemed "very calculated."

“It was so staged because, first of all, nobody even cares,” Nepola said. “Everybody knows it’s staged … and this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”

Both Patton and Nepola admitted that they were pissed and that they felt played. They also conveyed that they felt worried about Pippen.