Orlando Magic: 3 players the team should consider trading this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    26 Mar 2019, 22:37 IST

Mo Bamba has struggled for game time during his rookie season
Mo Bamba has struggled for game time during his rookie season

The Orlando Magic entered the 18/19 season coming off another disappointing year in which the team failed to compete for a playoff spot. Nevertheless, Orlando believed that youth could help them challenge in a historically weak Eastern Conference, and the Magic have indeed performed better than many expected.

As the NBA regular season heads towards its conclusion, Orlando remains in contention to secure a first playoff appearance since 2012, and there is no doubting that the team has made huge progress over the last 12 months.

Nevertheless, even if the Magic were to secure one of the final East playoff spots, the team is likely to suffer a first-round defeat to either the Raptors or Bucks.

The Magic remain a work in progress, and it could take a bold decision this summer to really push the team into contention. So, here we will assess three players that the Magic should consider trading away in the upcoming offseason.

#3 Evan Fournier

Fournier joined the Orlando Magic back in 2014
Fournier joined the Orlando Magic back in 2014

Evan Fournier joined the Magic back in 2014, and his evolution into a regular starter has been to the surprise of many. Fournier has been a key player for Orlando over the last four seasons, establishing himself as the team's most potent offensive threat, although the Frenchman's form has dropped off over the last 12 months.

Not only has Fournier's three-point accuracy (34%) fallen to a new career low, but his points per game total has also dropped below 15 for the first time since 2015. Fournier has started every game for the Magic this season, averaging around 32 minutes per game, and it is debatable whether he is currently offering value for his $17 million per season contract.

With the team recently adding Markelle Fultz to the roster, Fournier's role on the team could soon be reduced, and it may be time to trade away the 26-year-old.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
