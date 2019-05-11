×
Orlando Magic: 3 young point guards that the Magic could bring in this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    11 May 2019, 21:35 IST

Terry Rozier is among the point guards that the Magic could turn to this summer
Terry Rozier is among the point guards that the Magic could turn to this summer

Since the departure of Dwight Howard back in 2012, the Orlando Magic have been among the worst performing teams in the NBA. The franchise has failed to make full use of a number of high draft picks, while free agents haven't considered Orlando as a destination.

Nevertheless, the Magic performed way above expectations during the 18/19 season, reaching the playoffs for the first time in half a decade. Thanks to a young core that includes Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz, Aaron Gordon, and Jonathan Isaac, the future suddenly looks bright for the franchise -- yet the team is in desperate need of a new point guard.

D.J. Augustin has been the Magic's starting PG over the past 12 months, and the 31-year-old's limitations were evident during Orlando's 4-1 first round series defeat to the Raptors. The veteran remains suited to a bench role, and here we will look at three much younger point guards that the Magic should target during free agency.

#3 Emmanuel Mudiay

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets
New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

Over the course of the 18/19 season, Emmanuel Mudiay averaged 14.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old's improvement was rapid, and his performances were one of the lone bright sparks as the Knicks endured another miserable season.

Mudiay will enter restricted free agency this summer, and with the Knicks hoping to land Kyrie Irving, it appears unlikely that they will match any offers. This means that Mudiay will be up for grabs, and at 23, he would be a perfect candidate to grow alongside Fultz, Bamba, and Isaac.

With so many point guards hitting the market, Orlando shouldn't have too much competition, and Mudiay's arrival is a very real possibility.

